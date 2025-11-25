Spinoff Alert: ABC Orders Pilot for "The Rookie: North" Starring Jay Ellis

The pilot is set to film in late winter or early spring of 2026.
A new The Rookie spinoff is finally moving forward, with ABC officially ordering the project to pilot. 

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline is reporting that Jay Ellis has been cast as the lead of The Rookie: North, the new spinoff of ABC’s The Rookie, written and directed by Alexi Hawley.
  • With Ellis on board, ABC has officially ordered the long-developing project to pilot.
  • Ellis’ involvement in the project proved challenging for the series, as he is also a series regular on Hulu’s Not Suitable For Work and has a recurring role on Netflix’s Running Point.
  • If the pilot becomes a series, Ellis will be able to work on both The Rookie: North and Not Suitable For Work.
  • Unlike The Rookie: Feds, this spinoff mirrors the original series following a middle-aged man as he becomes the oldest rookie cop.
  • The new series is set to take place in rural Washington state instead of Los Angeles.
  • Ellis will play Alex Holland, a man whose life changes after a violent home invasion inspires him to join the Pierce County Police Department.
  • Holland will face new challenges in urban areas as well as more remote locations where backup may be hard to come by.
  • Hawley executive produces alongside Nathan Fillion, Mark Gordon, Bill Norcross, and Michelle Chapman. 
  • Ellis is also a producer.
  • This is ABC’s second drama pilot this season, following RJ Decker with Scott Speedman.
  • ABC had been developing this Washington-set spinoff since last December.
  • Hawley has stated they are preparing to film the pilot in late winter or spring.

