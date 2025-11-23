"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Ke Huy Quan, Laurie Metcalf, and More to Appear Week of November 24th

Tune in for the “Thanksgiving Turkey 3 Ways” series, plus performances by Trisha Yearwood, Sarah McLachlan, and JoJo Siwa.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of November 24th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of November 24-28:

Monday, November 24 Ke Huy Quan (Zootopia 2) Lili Reinhart “Thanksgiving Turkey 3 Ways” series with Steve Patterson

Tuesday, November 25 Laurie Metcalf (Little Bear Ridge Road) “Thanksgiving Turkey 3 Ways” with Melba Wilson

Wednesday, November 26 Performance by Trisha Yearwood “Thanksgiving Turkey 3 Ways” series with the Meat Teacher, Matt Groark

Thursday, November 27 Ethan Hawke Dog makeovers Performance by Sarah McLachlan

Friday, November 28 Ryan Seacrest Ramón Rodríguez Performance by Jojo Siwa



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.