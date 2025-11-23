"GMA" Guest List: Marisa Kashino, Cameron Mathison, and More to Appear Week of November 24th
This week highlights a Thanksgiving Takeover from America's Test Kitchen chefs and cooks, plus Black Friday savings, special deals, and so much more.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for November 24-29. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 24-29:
- Monday, November 24
- America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison
- Marisa Kashino (Best Offer Wins)
- Countdown to Black Friday with Becky Worley
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, November 25
- America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Dan Souza and Lidey Heuck
- Countdown to Black Friday with Becky Worley
- Last-minute Black Friday deals with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, November 26
- Dancing with the Stars after-party
- Thursday, November 27
- America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Dan Souza and Vallery Lomas
- Super Saver Command Center with Becky Worley
- Deals & Steals: Thanksgiving Day savings from small businesses with Tory Johnson
- Friday, November 28
- Cameron Mathison (Home Sweet Christmas Wedding; 5th anniversary of Great American Christmas)
- Deals & Steals: Black Friday Shopping Bonanza with Tory Johnson
- Saturday, November 29
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Savings
