"GMA" Guest List: Marisa Kashino, Cameron Mathison, and More to Appear Week of November 24th

This week highlights a Thanksgiving Takeover from America's Test Kitchen chefs and cooks, plus Black Friday savings, special deals, and so much more.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for November 24-29. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more. 
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 24-29:

  • Monday, November 24 
    • America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison
    • Marisa Kashino (Best Offer Wins)
    • Countdown to Black Friday with Becky Worley
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, November 25
    • America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Dan Souza and Lidey Heuck
    • Countdown to Black Friday with Becky Worley
    • Last-minute Black Friday deals with Will Ganss
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, November 26
    • Dancing with the Stars after-party
  • Thursday, November 27
    • America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Dan Souza and Vallery Lomas
    • Super Saver Command Center with Becky Worley
    • Deals & Steals: Thanksgiving Day savings from small businesses with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, November 28
    • Cameron Mathison (Home Sweet Christmas Wedding; 5th anniversary of Great American Christmas)
    • Deals & Steals: Black Friday Shopping Bonanza with Tory Johnson
  • Saturday, November 29
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Savings

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.