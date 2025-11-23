"GMA" Guest List: Marisa Kashino, Cameron Mathison, and More to Appear Week of November 24th

This week highlights a Thanksgiving Takeover from America's Test Kitchen chefs and cooks, plus Black Friday savings, special deals, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.



GMA Guests for the Week of November 24-29:

Monday, November 24 America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison Marisa Kashino (Best Offer Wins) Countdown to Black Friday with Becky Worley Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, November 25 America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Dan Souza and Lidey Heuck Countdown to Black Friday with Becky Worley Last-minute Black Friday deals with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, November 26 Dancing with the Stars after-party

Thursday, November 27 America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Dan Souza and Vallery Lomas Super Saver Command Center with Becky Worley Deals & Steals: Thanksgiving Day savings from small businesses with Tory Johnson

Friday, November 28 Cameron Mathison (Home Sweet Christmas Wedding; 5th anniversary of Great American Christmas) Deals & Steals: Black Friday Shopping Bonanza with Tory Johnson

Saturday, November 29 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.

