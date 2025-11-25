Happy New Year! ABC Announces Host Lineup For This Year's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve"

Ryan Seacrest is set to be joined in Times Square once again by Rita Ora, with other hosts around the country.

ABC’s annual New Year tradition Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is returning for 2025/26, and the network has announced who will be joining Ryan Seacrest as hosts for this year’s festivities.

What’s Happening:

ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced the co-hosts for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026.

Ryan Seacrest returns to Times Square, joined again by global entertainer Rita Ora for the New York countdown.

The show will cover multiple time zones, broadcasting from New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico, and more.

In Chicago, Chance the Rapper joins as co-host to lead the Central Time Zone countdown.

In Las Vegas, NFL star Rob Gronkowski returns, teamed with Julianne Hough, making her NYRE co-hosting debut.

Additional details for the Puerto Rico celebration will be revealed soon.

The special airs Dec. 31 at 8:00PM EST on ABC, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

The long-running No. 1 New Year’s Eve special has featured major performances over the years from artists like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Sabrina Carpenter, Lenny Kravitz, Alanis Morissette, Jonas Brothers, and Duran Duran.

Last year’s broadcast drew over 29 million viewers at midnight, and NYRE 2026 is set to reveal another major performer lineup soon.

Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks!

