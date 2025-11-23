'The View" Guest List: Sherri Shepherd, Michael Symon, and More to Appear Week of November 24th

Plus, John Quiñones stops by to talk about "What Would You Do?: Holiday Edition."

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.



The View Guests for the Week of November 24-28:

Monday, November 24 Sherri Shepherd (formerThe View co-host; The Sunshine Queens; Sherri)

Tuesday, November 25 John Quiñones (What Would You Do?: Holiday Edition)

Wednesday, November 26 The View celebrates Thanksgiving with Michael Symon (24 in 24: Last Chef Standing; Chewed Up)

Thursday, November 27 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date October 21, 2025 Brie Larson and Courtney McBroom (Party People: A Cookbook for Creative Celebrations) The Political View with Karine Jean-Pierre (Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines)

Friday, November 28 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date October 28, 2025 Jonathan Karl (Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America) Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts and Teyana Taylor (All’s Fair)



