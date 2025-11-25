Embark on a Mythical Quest at the Getty Villa Museum with Percy Jackson
A special event is taking place at the Los Angeles landmark in celebration of the debut of the show's second season.
Percy Jackson is taking over the Getty Villa Museum for a special limited-time quest in celebration of the show's imminent return.
What's Happening:
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians is returning for its second season on Disney+ on December 10th, and fans in the LA area can celebrate with a special event at the Getty Villa Museum.
- Getty and Disney+ present the Percy Jackson Quest at the Getty Villa Museum, which will be offered for a limited time over the weekends of December 6th and 7th, and 13th and 14th. Each day, the event takes place from 10:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- The special quest will take demigods and ancient world enthusiasts on a mission through the galleries and gardens of the Getty Villa Museum. Test your knowledge of Greek mythology and the world of Percy Jackson while traversing centuries of Greek and Roman art.
- Once you've completed the quest, you'll receive a surprise prize!
- Tickets are free, but required for event entrance. The event ticket will also serve as each visitor’s Villa entrance reservation.
- Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan.
- The new season promises thrilling new monsters, action-packed mayhem and higher stakes than ever as Percy and the young demigods embark on a perilous quest in uncharted waters to save Camp Half-Blood and their friend Grover.
- Return to Camp Half-Blood yourself on Wednesday, December 10th, when the new season premieres on Disney+. Find out what the titles of each exciting episode are.
