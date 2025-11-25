Disney+ Hulu Bundle Black Friday 2025 Deal Offers Streaming Services for $4.99 Per Month Over Next Year

Looking for something to watch over the holidays, or perhaps over the coming year? Then you might want to take advantage of the Disney+ Hulu bundle Black Friday deal, which is happening right now. See details below.

What's happening:

  • The ad-supported Disney+ Hulu bundle is being offered at a Black Friday deal of $4.99 per month over the next year. That's down more than 60% from the current price of $12.99 per month.
  • The offer is valid only from now through midnight Pacific Time on Monday, December 1st, and you can subscribe at the official Disney+ website.
  • Sports fans can also sign up for the Disney+ / Hulu / ESPN Unlimited bundle for $29.99 per month, down from $35.99 per month.

