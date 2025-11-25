A Hemsworth School Project: Robert Irwin Reacts to Marvel Star's "Crocodile Hunter" Impression

The home video is featured in a new National Geographic documentary

New footage from the documentary Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip To Remember has been unleashed, showing off an early school project that has garnered a reaction from the next generation of who Hemsworth was parodying.

What’s Happening:

As part of the new documentary, Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip To Remember from National Geographic, we are getting a glimpse into the Thor star’s past.

As part of this journey, we revisit the actor’s childhood home where we see his first school media project - which just happens to be a parody of The Crocodile Hunter.

The video found its way to Instagram, where Hemsworth says “I drew inspiration from one of my heroes, the crocodile hunter himself,” before adding that it got him “my highest grade ever in school, a C-.”

Robert Irwin, current Dancing With The Stars favorite, a conservationist and son of the late Crocodile Hunter himself, Steve Irwin, commented on the post, saying “I reckon Dad would’ve been stoked.”

The moment is seen in the full documentary, Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip To Remember, which follows the star as he helps his father Craig, who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. In the doc, Chris has designed a “road trip back in time,” revisiting key places from their past to explore the powerful science of social connection, a crucial but overlooked tool in protecting brain health.

Along the way, Chris discovers surprising research showing that connection isn’t just good for the soul, it could also reduce the risk of dementia, slow cognitive decline, and even prolong life.

This emotional journey across Australia becomes a chance for Chris and Craig to deepen their bond, relive memories, and discover how love, community and nostalgia can be potent medicine.

You can catch the new documentary streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.





Elsewhere in the World:

21 year old Robert Irwin is a wildlife conservationist - son of the late Steve Irwin ("the Crocodile Hunter") and brother of Bindi Irwin - is currently making an even bigger name for himself on the hit ABC series, Dancing With The Stars.

A favorite since the beginning, he has been paired with pro Witney Carson and on their first dance, Judge Derek Hough (who was paired and won with Bindi Irwin ten years ago), said it was “probably the best first dance I’ve ever seen on this show.”

Over the season, Robert has constantly improved and also shared at least two emotional dances with the audiences, making millions shed a tear while watching their screens.

Tonight, November 25th, marks the season finale and Robert is considered one of the favorites to win this season, against social media star Alix Earle, Olympian Jordan Chiles, social media star and celeb brother Dylan Efron, and actress Elaine Hendrix.