'Disneyland Handcrafted' Documentary Premiere for D23 Members Features Rarely Seen Disneyland Construction Footage
New event invites D23 members to an exclusive premiere of a documentary chronicling the creation of the Happiest Place on Earth.
D23 Members are invited to an exclusive premiere of Disneyland Handcrafted, an upcoming documentary by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks, at the historic Walt Disney Studios Lot.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Handcrafted takes audiences on an insider journey of the favorite park, chronicling its development from the ground up to its opening day.
- The film features rarely seen footage that sets the scene of how the Happiest Place on Earth came to be, showcasing the dedication, effort, and passion required to realize Walt Disney’s dream.
- The premiere event will take place on January 8, 2026, in Burbank, CA.
- The special D23 event will feature:
- A conversation with filmmaker Leslie Iwerks and other figures from The Walt Disney Company prior to the film.
- A screening of the documentary, Disneyland Handcrafted, in the Main Theater on The Walt Disney Studios Lot.
- An after-screening reception, which will include Disneyland-inspired light snacks and refreshments.
- A commemorative event credential.
- The film will highlight the tremendous pressure and skepticism surrounding the project, noting that most people in Hollywood thought Disneyland would be a "spectacular failure," a sentiment even shared by Walt's brother, Roy Disney.
- Interviewees recall Walt setting a deadline that was "impossible to make" and that the ultimate goal was to create something "as radically different from Coney Island as he could dream up."
- The film captures the spirit of the time, where despite the fact that "pressures were tremendous on everybody," the team would work "from early morning to late at night," making the park's opening on July 1955 feel like "a miracle that it ever got open."
Ticket Details:
- Tickets for this exclusive event are priced at $50 per person, plus a $3 processing fee.
- Gold members can purchase starting at 10:00 am PST on December 5, 2025.
- General members can purchase starting at 11:00 am PST on December 5, 2025.
- D23 Gold and General Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to one guest for this event.
- Each attendee must have a valid, individual ticket.
- Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
- To reserve, D23 Members must log in with their account credentials and assign a legal first and last name for each ticket.
- Tickets are non-transferable.
Notes and Requirements:
- All attendees, including the D23 Member and their guest, may be required to show a valid government-issued ID matching the name on their ticket.
- All guests under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who also possesses a valid event ticket. No guests under the age of 10 will be permitted.
- D23 Members must present a valid D23 Membership card (physical or digital) along with a valid event ticket at check-in.
- Unauthorized video or audio recording during the presentation and screening is strictly prohibited.
- Guests age 21 and older are required to present valid government-issued photo IDs to consume alcoholic beverages at the reception.
Meet the Filmmaker:
- Leslie Iwerks is an Oscar- and Emmy-nominated filmmaker known to Disney fans for the acclaimed Disney+ series The Imagineering Story.
- Her connection to Disney history is deep, as she is the granddaughter of Disney Legend Ub Iwerks, Walt Disney’s original animator and co-creator of Mickey Mouse, and the daughter of Disney Legend Don Iwerks, a camera technician and inventor.
- Leslie Iwerks’ new documentary continues her tradition of exploring the innovation and history behind the magic, often utilizing rarely seen archival footage from the Walt Disney Film Archives, including raw 16mm film reels from the making of Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color.
