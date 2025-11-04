D23 Gold Members Can Join a Special "Toy Story" 30th Anniversary: Pixar Archives Tour Virtual Event
Learn about how the classic film was made.
You've got a friend in D23 if you're a Gold Member, thanks to an upcoming special Pixar Archives Tour virtual event centered on the 30th anniversary of Toy Story.
What's Happening:
- With Toy Story celebrating its 30th anniversary this month, a new D23 Gold Theater presentation will take fans behind the scenes of the making of the classic film via a special complimentary virtual event for D23 Gold Members.
- The event includes a brand new, all-access tour through the Pixar Archives led by senior historian Christine Freeman, which will include rarely seen concept art; early character designs; and original story materials.
- Pixar's executive vice president of production Jonas Rivera will also be interviewed for the event, which will track the history of Toy Story's development and the new technology and resources developed to make the film happen.
- The Celebrating Toy Story 30th Anniversary: Pixar Archives Tour will be available to watch at theater.d23.com for D23 Gold Members only on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET, with an encore presentation Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 11:00am PT / 2:00pm ET (November 22, 1995 was Toy Story's actual opening date).
- More details can be found at D23.com.
More on Pixar:
- There's a Deal in My Boot! Save 40% Off on ColourPop's Toy Story Collaboration
- Photos: Cars Accessories Race Into Disney World's Create-Your-Own-Headband Experience
- Cracking the Communiverse: How Pixar Designed the Graphics of Elio
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com