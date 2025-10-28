Photos: "Cars" Accessories Race Into Walt Disney World's Create-Your-Own-Headband Experience

Life is too short to wear boring cars.

Disney has released three new plush accessories for the Create-Your-Own Headband experience that are sure to make Cars fans say “Kachow!”

What’s Happening:

  • On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted new Create-Your-Own Headband accessories inspired by Pixar's Cars franchise.
  • Featuring the beloved 4 wheeled besties Lightning McQueen and Mater, the new plush accessories are absolutely car-door-able.

  • Fans will also find an additional plush inspired by the iconic sign of the Cozy Cone Motel. 

  • Each plush runs for $11.99 with the base headband running for $9.99.
  • Collecting all three will run $45.96 before tax for the accessory combo.

Driving Into Magic Kingdom:

  • While the beloved Cars characters recently left Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Lightning McQueen and Mater have hit the road to Magic Kingdom. 
  • Piston Peak, a new National Parks-inspired area, will rise in Frontierland on the southern portion of the former Rivers of America attraction. 
  • The off-road adventure will invite guests on an adventure through different iconic natural environments inspired by the American frontier through the lens of the Pixar franchise. 
  • Announced at D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last year, the attraction is still expected to be several years away. 

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good