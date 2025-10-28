Photos: "Cars" Accessories Race Into Walt Disney World's Create-Your-Own-Headband Experience
Life is too short to wear boring cars.
Disney has released three new plush accessories for the Create-Your-Own Headband experience that are sure to make Cars fans say “Kachow!”
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted new Create-Your-Own Headband accessories inspired by Pixar's Cars franchise.
- Featuring the beloved 4 wheeled besties Lightning McQueen and Mater, the new plush accessories are absolutely car-door-able.
- Fans will also find an additional plush inspired by the iconic sign of the Cozy Cone Motel.
- Each plush runs for $11.99 with the base headband running for $9.99.
- Collecting all three will run $45.96 before tax for the accessory combo.
Driving Into Magic Kingdom:
- While the beloved Cars characters recently left Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Lightning McQueen and Mater have hit the road to Magic Kingdom.
- Piston Peak, a new National Parks-inspired area, will rise in Frontierland on the southern portion of the former Rivers of America attraction.
- The off-road adventure will invite guests on an adventure through different iconic natural environments inspired by the American frontier through the lens of the Pixar franchise.
- Announced at D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last year, the attraction is still expected to be several years away.
