There's a Deal in My Boot! Save 40% Off on ColourPop's "Toy Story" Collaboration

You've got a friend in ColourPop!
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Fans of makeup and Disney can enjoy great deals, as ColourPop places their popular Toy Story branded collection on sale!

What’s Happening:

  • Disney fans should run, not walk to ColourPop’s sale section, as their popular Toy Story collaboration is now on sale. 
  • With individual items and the full collection available to purchase, each item is 40% off, giving those who have yet to purchase or those who are running out of their favorite eyeshadow color a perfect chance to pick the products up. 
  • There are 8 individual products for sale, including:

The Toys Are Here Eyeshadow Palette ($15, down from $25)

Play All Day Jelly Much Eyeshadow Trio ($16.20, down from $27)

Jesse Toy Story Ultra Glossy Lip ($6, down from $10)

Buzz Toy Story Ultra Glossy Lip ($6, down from $10)

Bo Peep Toy Story Ultra Glossy Lip ($6, down from $10)

Woody Toy Story Ultra Glossy Lip ($6, down from $10)

BFF Voluminizing Mascara in Roar! ($6.60, down from $11)

The Chosen One Sour Candy Lip Mask ($7.20, down from $12)

  • For those looking to collect the entire set of Toy Story-branded makeup, you can purchase the entire collection.
  • Buying the bundle will save you an additional $9.40 as compared to buying the items separately.

Toy Story and ColourPop Collection ($59.40, down from $99)

  • If Toy Story isn’t your thing, ColourPop has plenty of Disney collaborations to shop through.
  • You can check it out at ColourPop’s official website.

Read More Merchandise:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber