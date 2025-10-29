There's a Deal in My Boot! Save 40% Off on ColourPop's "Toy Story" Collaboration

You've got a friend in ColourPop!

Fans of makeup and Disney can enjoy great deals, as ColourPop places their popular Toy Story branded collection on sale!

What’s Happening:

Disney fans should run, not walk to ColourPop’s sale section, as their popular Toy Story collaboration is now on sale.

With individual items and the full collection available to purchase, each item is 40% off, giving those who have yet to purchase or those who are running out of their favorite eyeshadow color a perfect chance to pick the products up.

There are 8 individual products for sale, including:

For those looking to collect the entire set of Toy Story-branded makeup, you can purchase the entire collection.

Buying the bundle will save you an additional $9.40 as compared to buying the items separately.

If Toy Story isn’t your thing, ColourPop has plenty of Disney collaborations to shop through.

You can check it out at ColourPop’s official website.

