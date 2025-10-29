There's a Deal in My Boot! Save 40% Off on ColourPop's "Toy Story" Collaboration
You've got a friend in ColourPop!
Fans of makeup and Disney can enjoy great deals, as ColourPop places their popular Toy Story branded collection on sale!
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans should run, not walk to ColourPop’s sale section, as their popular Toy Story collaboration is now on sale.
- With individual items and the full collection available to purchase, each item is 40% off, giving those who have yet to purchase or those who are running out of their favorite eyeshadow color a perfect chance to pick the products up.
- There are 8 individual products for sale, including:
The Toys Are Here Eyeshadow Palette ($15, down from $25)
Play All Day Jelly Much Eyeshadow Trio ($16.20, down from $27)
Jesse Toy Story Ultra Glossy Lip ($6, down from $10)
Buzz Toy Story Ultra Glossy Lip ($6, down from $10)
Bo Peep Toy Story Ultra Glossy Lip ($6, down from $10)
Woody Toy Story Ultra Glossy Lip ($6, down from $10)
BFF Voluminizing Mascara in Roar! ($6.60, down from $11)
The Chosen One Sour Candy Lip Mask ($7.20, down from $12)
- For those looking to collect the entire set of Toy Story-branded makeup, you can purchase the entire collection.
- Buying the bundle will save you an additional $9.40 as compared to buying the items separately.
Toy Story and ColourPop Collection ($59.40, down from $99)
- If Toy Story isn’t your thing, ColourPop has plenty of Disney collaborations to shop through.
- You can check it out at ColourPop’s official website.
