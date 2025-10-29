RE/DONE and Disney Stitch Together Classic and Sustainable Mickey Mouse Clothing Designs

Oh boy! You can shop the full collection now!
Sustainable designer brand RE/DONE and Disney are preparing to launch the first collaboration, inspired by Mickey & Friends. 

What’s Happening:

  • Disney and RE/DONE launch the first chapter of their collaboration with a special-edition Mickey & Friends capsule collection.
  • Released on October 24th, the designs draw inspiration from Disney’s 1920s origins and revisit Mickey Mouse’s earliest hand-drawn silhouettes.

  • The collection reimagines Disney’s earliest character graphics through RE/DONE’s modern Americana style.
  • Each piece uses archival artwork on RE/DONE staples like the Classic Tee, Baby Tee, Boyfriend Tee, and the Classic Crewneck made from recycled heritage cotton.
  • The campaign brings Disney’s sense of wonder to life across RE/DONE stores in Los Angeles, Aspen, Paris, The Hamptons, South Korea, and their online storefront.
  • The capsule’s centerpiece is the Cashmere Crewneck Pullover featuring a design inspired by one of Mickey and Minnie’s most iconic moments.

Cashmere "Mickey Mouse" Crewneck ($395)

  • Photographer Morgan Maher provides new campaign images shot at the John Lautner Harpel House in the Hollywood Hills.

  • Check out some items from the collection.

Classic "Disney Heart Hands" Tee ($160)

90s Baby "Mickey Mouse Crew" Tee ($160)

Boyfriend "Silly Mickey Mouse" Tee ($160)

Classic "Mickey Mouse" Crewneck ($160)

  • This debut begins an ongoing collaboration with future capsules inspired by different Disney characters and eras.
  • Each future capsule will reinterpret Disney icons through RE/DONE’s denim DNA and relaxed California craftsmanship.

What They’re Saying:

  • Phillip Prado, CEO of RE/DONE: “Disney represents optimism and imagination; RE/DONE stands for reinvention and authenticity. Together, we wanted to capture that spark of childhood wonder through a matured, California lifestyle lens—something nostalgic yet completely new,”

If Toy Story is More “You”:

  • Earlier this month, Levi’s introduced a new collection of clothing items in honor of Toy Story’s 30th anniversary. 
  • Including clothing and accessories inspired by Woody’s cowboy aesthetic, you can walk around in style representing one of your favorite characters. 
  • You can check out the full collection in our article “Levi's Unveils Whimsical Toy Story 30th Anniversary Collection in Stores.

