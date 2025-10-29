RE/DONE and Disney Stitch Together Classic and Sustainable Mickey Mouse Clothing Designs

Oh boy! You can shop the full collection now!

Sustainable designer brand RE/DONE and Disney are preparing to launch the first collaboration, inspired by Mickey & Friends.

What’s Happening:

Disney and RE/DONE launch the first chapter of their collaboration with a special-edition Mickey & Friends capsule collection.

Released on October 24th, the designs draw inspiration from Disney’s 1920s origins and revisit Mickey Mouse’s earliest hand-drawn silhouettes.

The collection reimagines Disney’s earliest character graphics through RE/DONE’s modern Americana style.

Each piece uses archival artwork on RE/DONE staples like the Classic Tee, Baby Tee, Boyfriend Tee, and the Classic Crewneck made from recycled heritage cotton.

The campaign brings Disney’s sense of wonder to life across RE/DONE stores in Los Angeles, Aspen, Paris, The Hamptons, South Korea, and their online storefront.

The capsule’s centerpiece is the Cashmere Crewneck Pullover featuring a design inspired by one of Mickey and Minnie’s most iconic moments.

Photographer Morgan Maher provides new campaign images shot at the John Lautner Harpel House in the Hollywood Hills.

Check out some items from the collection.

This debut begins an ongoing collaboration with future capsules inspired by different Disney characters and eras.

Each future capsule will reinterpret Disney icons through RE/DONE’s denim DNA and relaxed California craftsmanship.

What They’re Saying:

Phillip Prado, CEO of RE/DONE: “Disney represents optimism and imagination; RE/DONE stands for reinvention and authenticity. Together, we wanted to capture that spark of childhood wonder through a matured, California lifestyle lens—something nostalgic yet completely new,”

If Toy Story is More “You”:

Earlier this month, Levi’s introduced a new collection of clothing items in honor of Toy Story’s 30th anniversary.

Including clothing and accessories inspired by Woody’s cowboy aesthetic, you can walk around in style representing one of your favorite characters.

You can check out the full collection in our article “Levi's Unveils Whimsical Toy Story 30th Anniversary Collection in Stores.

Read More Merchandise:



