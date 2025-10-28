New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store - October 26-November 1

This week's drops include Urupocha-Chan plush, a Donald Duck Sipper, LE Pins, puffer jackets and more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!





What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar which means there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests discover there’s no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Monday, October 27, 2025

Donald Duck Holiday Tree Light-Up Sipper | Disney Store

Sulley Santa Popcorn Bucket – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Loungefly Mini Backpack | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Holiday Plaid Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Puffy Jacket for Men | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Puffy Jacket for Kids | Disney Store

Pluto Puffy Jacket for Men | Disney Store

Spider-Man Puffy Jacket for Kids | Disney Store

Star Wars Puffy Jacket for Men | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Puffy Jacket for Kids – Cars | Disney Store

Frozen Puffy Jacket for Girls | Disney Store

Star Wars Galactic Sidekicks Mystery Figurine | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Macaron Keychain – Green | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Macaron Keychain – Purple | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Macaron Keychain – Blue | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Macaron Keychain – Pink | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Macaron Keychain – Yellow | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl Holiday T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

Zootopia 2 Disney Gift Card | Disney Store

Private Access

Available to shoppers with a Disney account from October 27-29. Sales will open to the general public on October 30th.

Anna Urupocha-Chan Plush – Frozen – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Olaf Urupocha-Chan Plush – Frozen – Mini 5'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Elsa Urupocha-Chan Plush – Frozen – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Sven Urupocha-Chan Plush – Frozen – Mini 5'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store



Deals at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Now through November 3rd take advantage of the Pixie Perk and Enjoy $25 off a Future Purchase plus Free Shipping now, when you spend $100+ (pre-tax). Use the code PIXIEPERK at checkout!

Free LEGO Classic Animation Scenes Set with Any Order of $130+ with Code: GIFT

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

