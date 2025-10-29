D23 Gold Members Can Get Access to an Exclusive Locale for Their Holiday Shopping

Or, they can buy stuff just for themselves too. We don't judge.

With the holidays just around the corner, it's time to start knocking some gifts off your Christmas list and that’s why D23 Gold Members are being invited to shop at a pretty exclusive locale for some unique gifts.

What’s Happening:

D23 Gold Members can participate in a special event at the Walt Disney Imagineering Campus in Glendale, CA as the popular fan-favorite shop, Mickey’s Of Glendale, hosts their own holiday shopping event.

Taking place on December 6th, 2025, those who purchase tickets to the special shopping event can find plenty of Imagineering and Disney Parks merchandise, while finding the perfect gifts for everyone on their shopping list.

Attendees of the event will also receive a special commemorative holiday pin, just for the event, made by Mickey’s Of Glendale.

And speaking of pins, those registered D23 Gold Members will have the opportunity to join a Special Pin Release (SPR) that will be available for pick-up at the event.

While the event takes place on a Saturday, from 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, the Starbucks location on the Walt Disney Imagineering campus will be open from 8:30 AM until 2:00 PM for Gold Members to enjoy.

Tickets for the event are exclusive to D23 Gold Members, who can sign up for a 30 minute window for themselves - read: no guests or +1s.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 31st, 2025 at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET at the official D23 site, and can be purchased for $15 (+$3 processing fee) per ticket.

As a reminder, this event takes place not online or any of the Disney Parks, but directly at the Mickey’s of Glendale location at the Walt Disney Imagineering campus in Glendale, California.

The campus will open 30 minutes ahead of the start of the event, and those attending are asking not to arrive before 8:30 AM. Guests will not be allowed to queue any earlier than 30 minutes prior to the scheduled shopping window.