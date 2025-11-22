New Trailer Arrives for "Miraculous" Special Debuting Next Week, Set to Launch Spin-Off Series

We're getting the first trailer for an upcoming special that will mark the first spin-off from the Miraculous universe with the new Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force, ahead of its debut on Disney Channel next week.

What’s Happening:

The official trailer for the upcoming animated special, Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force has arrived.

The new and highly anticipated one-hour special is set to premiere in the United States, next Saturday, November 29th on Disney Channel at 11:00 AM ET/PT, and the next day on Disney XD at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

The new special will then begin a rollout in select regions across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

The special will arrive on Disney+ on February 27th, 2026 in the U.S., followed by select regions worldwide.

In Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force, old allies reunite and courageous new heroes emerge when Marinette and Kagami team up in Tokyo to confront Moddler, a mysterious villain turning innocent civilians into monstrous kaijus.

To stop the chaos, Ladybug must rally a fractured group of Japanese superheroes to become Tokyo’s own legendary force of defenders, the Tokyo Stellar Force, a celestial-powered alliance ready to protect their city and beyond. Equipped with new superpowers and cutting-edge tech, including personalized stellar suits, amazing energy weapons, and fusion-capable piloted ships that can combine into a colossal robotic warrior. The Tokyo Stellar Force redefines what it means to be a hero.









The anime-inspired adventure serves as a thrilling launchpad for the all-new 2D anime series Miraculous Stellar Force, which is set to arrive in 2027.

Designed for kids ages 5-11, Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force blends kung fu comedy, high-stakes action, and heartfelt storytelling.

The new series coming in 2027, Miraculous Stellar Force is the first original spin-off series in the Miraculous Universe. Created by Thomas Astruc (creator and director of Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir), the series is set in an international school in Tokyo where a group of culturally diverse students discover they’re guardians of the shattered Stellar Matrix, an ancient cosmic weapon. Led by Miki, Mayotte, and Yu Lu, the team must overcome clashing personalities and chaotic friendships to face mounting galactic threats — including the vengeful Moddler and the dark entity known only as The Supreme.





Disney Distribution:

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is a French CGI-animated superhero series created by Thomas Astruc that originally premiered in 2015 and has since become a global hit.

Widely regarded and known for its blend of action, romance, comedy, and magical-girl themes, the series garnered even larger audiences when Disney Channel acquired the rights to air Miraculous in the U.S. in 2019.

They initially picked up Seasons 1 and 2, then later acquired Seasons 4 and 5 for Disney Channels globally (with some exceptions), with Seasons 6 and 7 (plus three specials) being co-produced in collaboration with Disney Branded Television.

As with Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force, these will first air on Disney Channels worldwide, then stream on Disney+.



