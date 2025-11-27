"Dancing with the Stars" Wraps Up a Stellar Season with Highest Viewership in a Decade

Lots of fans tuned in to see which celebrity took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.
Dancing with the Stars wrapped up a stellar season full of records with impressive numbers for its supersized three-hour finale.

  • The latest season of Dancing with the Stars came to a close with a three-hour finale, which brought in 9.24 million Total Viewers and a 2.15 rating among Adults 18-49, and saw Robert Irwin and his partner Witney Carson take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.
  • This marks a double digit rise over last season's final in Total Viewers (+45% – 9.24 million vs. 6.37 million), with a season full of viral moments and fan favorites.
  • Among Adults 18-49, the show nearly doubled last season’s finale episode (+89% – 2.15 rating vs. 1.14 rating), hitting its strongest finale result in 10 years — since Robert’s sister, Bindi Irwin, and partner Derek Hough took home the Mirrorball Trophy on 11/24/15.
  • The finale was also TV’s top entertainment telecast since ABC’s presentation of The Oscars earlier this year among both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.
  • ABC flexed their performance over rivals NBC and CBS by stating that the telecast delivered more Adult 18-49 viewing in one night than the entirety of CBS’s primetime entertainment schedule last week and more than double the combined primetime entertainment programming on NBC during that period.
  • Devoted Dancing with the Stars fans have cast nearly half a billion votes throughout the season.
  • An interesting stat is that the finale captured a remarkable 53% audience share among Adults 18-34, the largest share of available viewers for any broadcast entertainment series telecast since the Friends series finale in May 2004.
  • Don't worry fans, as the fun continues next week with Dancing with the Holidays – a special festive-themed episode set to air on Tuesday, December 2nd from 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

