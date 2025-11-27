"Dancing with the Stars" Wraps Up a Stellar Season with Highest Viewership in a Decade

Lots of fans tuned in to see which celebrity took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Dancing with the Stars wrapped up a stellar season full of records with impressive numbers for its supersized three-hour finale.

What's Happening:

The latest season of Dancing with the Stars came to a close with a three-hour finale, which brought in 9.24 million Total Viewers and a 2.15 rating among Adults 18-49, and saw Robert Irwin and his partner Witney Carson take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

This marks a double digit rise over last season's final in Total Viewers (+45% – 9.24 million vs. 6.37 million), with a season full of viral moments and fan favorites.

Among Adults 18-49, the show nearly doubled last season’s finale episode (+89% – 2.15 rating vs. 1.14 rating), hitting its strongest finale result in 10 years — since Robert’s sister, Bindi Irwin, and partner Derek Hough took home the Mirrorball Trophy on 11/24/15.

The finale was also TV’s top entertainment telecast since ABC’s presentation of The Oscars earlier this year among both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.

ABC flexed their performance over rivals NBC and CBS by stating that the telecast delivered more Adult 18-49 viewing in one night than the entirety of CBS’s primetime entertainment schedule last week and more than double the combined primetime entertainment programming on NBC during that period.

Devoted Dancing with the Stars fans have cast nearly half a billion votes throughout the season.

An interesting stat is that the finale captured a remarkable 53% audience share among Adults 18-34, the largest share of available viewers for any broadcast entertainment series telecast since the Friends series finale in May 2004.

Don't worry fans, as the fun continues next week with Dancing with the Holidays – a special festive-themed episode set to air on Tuesday, December 2nd from 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ .

