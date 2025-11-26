We're Not Leavin' B Hangin': Remaining Episodes of Second Season of "Kiff" Now on Disney+
Can we use "Yikesiola" in a celebratory sense?
Just days after the season finale arrived on Disney Channel, the remaining episodes of the second season of Kiff have arrived on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- The remaining episodes of the second season of the hit Disney Channel animated series, Kiff, have arrived on Disney+.
- Devotees may recall, back in June a large swath of episodes arrived (alongside StuGo) on Disney+ from the second season of the show, while Disney Channel began to continue dropping new episodes weekly on the linear network.
- Formerly, we left off at episode 20 - “Slippery Slopes” and “Of B&B’s and Piano Keys” - adding this year’s Halloween special, (episode 21) “Ye Olde Candy Shoppe Of Horrors,” shortly after it aired, which also picked up the new episodes on Disney Channel.
- Now, the remaining episodes have arrived:
- Ep. 22 - “PS You’re Fired / Weird Delivery 2: Return to Pretendo Time”
- Ep. 23 - “Next Year’s Musical / Troubles Wubbington”
- Ep. 24 - “Uncle Pat in Charge / Fab Fourteen”
- Ep. 25 - “So Fluffy / Oh, Brother”
- Ep. 26 - “Don’t Leave B Hangin’ / Thunderstorm Game Night”
- Ep. 27 - “No Thank You / Love Ed”
- Ep. 28 - “Souvenir Money / Kiff Loses Barry”
- The second season of the series first debuted earlier this year, continuing the adventures of the titular squirrel and her bunny bestie, Barry.
- Over the second season, we’ve also heard a number of guest stars including (but not limited to!) Robby Hoffman as Jackie Pennidotter; John Stamos as Hobart; Tim Heidecker as Rodney, Humphrey and Baby New Year; Petey USA as Dumb Bird; Diane Morgan as Secretary Mom; and Melissa Villaseñor as Jerry Jo and Jeffy.
- The episodes arrive on Disney+ just days after new Season 2 episodes concluded dropping on Disney Channel with episode 28, which sees Kiff and Barry get separated during a trip to Old Punctual, a geyser that causes chaos thanks to an inadvertent misstep thanks to Kiff’s dad, Martin.
- Season one of Kiff became a hit for the network and a smash hit in repeat viewing and streaming, becoming a top kids’ animated series of 2024, amassing over 11 billion minutes consumed since launch, in addition to nearly 90 million views on YouTube.
- To learn more about season two, check out our interview with Kiff creators Nic Smal and Lucy Heavens. You can also hear many of the songs from the second season of the series, streaming now on most major platforms.
