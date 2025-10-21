An Actor Replaced After An Annual Musical at Table Town School in Latest "Kiff" on Disney Channel

It’s time for this year’s (or next year’s?) musical at the Table Town School while Martin gets an acting gig of his own, putting Chubbles Wubbington out on the street in the latest Kiff on Disney Channel.

Next Year’s Musical

It’s time for another drama class with Helen, who awakens from her midday nap to find her students waiting for her class to begin.

As they explain that it’s class time, Principal Secretary comes over the intercom asking Helen to report to his office. While the kids think she is in some kind of trouble, we instead find out that somehow and someway Principal Secretary (PS) has come across money to give this year’s musical a healthy and generous budget - under one condition: PS is not to be portrayed as the villain, like he was last year.

While Helen argues that you can’t mess with the artistic process and her vision, the idea of all that money is a bit too tempting and she changes her mind. Oh, and this whole conversation has been shared with the entire school since PS accidentally had his elbow on the intercom button this whole time. So now everyone knows about the money and that the musical subject is now up in the air.

Back in her classroom, Helen sits at her typewriter trying to figure out a musical, but is only coming up with “PS NOT STINGY" for numerous lines on the paper. On cue, Kiff and Barry show up, attempting to help and present their ideas for the musical, with appearances from their fellow students also giving ideas in a song. Eventually, Helen gets overwhelmed and kicks everyone out of the room, allowing her the chance to sit at her keyboard and attempt to compose a song.

PS shows up and sees this taking place, encouraging her. The sun gleams through the windows in an almost spotlight-like fashion while Helen sings (another song), and Helen walks over and starts talking to herself in a mirror. There, her reflection talks back to her prompting you, the viewer, to think this is a fantasy sequence of some kind, but also - things have been a little strange so far haven’t they?

While the mirror talks back and criticizes Helen, other masked figures show up to mock her. Her typewriter, which she previously threw out the window has now developed legs and is running around her. All of this eventually finds Helen breaking down and crying, collapsing into her arms and maybe this dream sequence is over.

When she lifts her head again, she is back in her classroom with Kiff, Barry, and the others, along with PS, all ready to rehearse the big musical.

Helen sings them a song (yes, another one) where she admits that she has failed. It’s a stirring moment that garners a full round of applause. Wait, what?

Stage lights come on and we discover that this entire thing has been a production, and the classroom and everything before it took place on the stage of the school gym, where a full crowd has be watching.

Now, it’s time for the grand finale where the kids sing and explain that they knew Helen was so dramatic, they could make the musical around her, moving her around while she was sleeping. All the students were in prosthetics as other students and faculty, and many of the illusions (like the mirror) were Reggie’s tech.

All of this closes with Helen shouting, “what?!"

Troubles Wubbington

It’s Daddy’s Day in Table Town, which I’m guessing is a lot like Father’s Day. As such, Beryl and Kiff are celebrating Martin, and giving him gifts. Kiff gives her dad a Jaw Chewer, that according to Kiff, can be used for just a few minutes give anyone a fully toned and muscular jaw. Spoiler alert: that’s exactly what happens and now we have an exquisite and handsome Martin.

With that piece of setup out of the way, we now see Roy Fox driving along the road on the phone, as he finds out Chubbles Wubbington is demanding more money for his role in the upcoming film “Jaw and Order."

As he is upset and out to replace Chubbles, Roy drives past the Chatterley’s house and sees Martin, using his strong jaw to hold a hose while watering the front lawn.

Now, the setup is complete, and Roy casts Martin in the new movie instead. Roy takes Kiff and Martin to the studio, giving them a tour while simultaneously kicking Chubbles out of his trailer and off the lot, replacing him with Martin.

Kiff, as usual, feels bad for the circumstances, and joins Chubbles as he is at home watching an episode of “Yes Ancestor" where he appeared to discuss his family’s history. He tells Kiff that he broke his family’s tradition to become an actor and Kiff decides that could be something that would make Chubbles happy again, suggesting he continue the tradition and take a job as a mailman-box.

After Chubbles sets out on his new career, Kiff rejoins her father at the Studio where Martin is on a rampage since he is being given plain water instead of sparkling water. Moments later, when he is asked to memorize his lines, he gets more upset. People aren’t seeing the movie to hear him talk, they’re going to see his jaw. Kiff is surprised that this is who her father has become, but before we dwell on that too much, we head back outside to see Chubbles on his first mail route.

As he is walking through town, we see him greeting every passerby, having conversations, and enjoying the stroll. All while he is passing mailboxes and porches without making a single delivery. Kiff shows up, and back at the post office Chubbles’ boss fires him on the spot after spending his entire day walking and never delivering a single piece of mail.

Proving that is the greatest actor in Table Town, Chubbles admits that he is not happy at all even when he appeared to be. He was just acting.

Kiff says she’s going to convince Roy to hire him back - through song - though we never hear it. We get a bit of a lengthy joke moment as Kiff fiddles with a boombox, but we never actually hear the song.

Martin is having another tantrum, mostly because his Jaw Chewer broke and the replacement never showed up, so now his jaw is back in its original flabby state.

Roy, who was going bankrupt because of Martin’s sparkling water demands, now has to get rid of Martin. Now who to find? The answer is quite literally right in front of him, as Chubbles is back at the studio. The two dance together and Chubbles offers to cut his salary in half, as long as he gets Roy’s car too. Roy excitedly agrees, and admits that he was the one that broke Martin’s Jaw Chewer.

Shortly after we get to see Martin, Kiff, Barry, Roy, and Chubbles together at the cinema watching Jaw & Order, now with Chubbles face poorly placed over Martin’s to make sure the movie got done on time and on budget.

This episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. You can catch up with earlier episodes streaming now on Disney+.