Recap: Chatterley and Buns Family Residents Stop By for Babysitting and Birthday Parties in Latest "Kiff" on Disney Channel



Kiff gets another visit from her cool Uncle Pat ahead of a Buns family relative who has returned for his 14th birthaday to reconnect with his cousin Barry...and demand a birthday party.

Uncle Pat in Charge

Kiff’s cool uncle Pat is back to help babysit Kiff (and Barry, who blew off time with his family at a water park to hang out with Pat, too) while her parents, Martin and Beryl, head off to Martin’s special clown school reunion.

However, after being gainfully employed, he has a new responsible image to keep up and is not gonna partake in any of his formerly fun shenanigans and antics.

As he rounds up the duo for some television, including the hit Table Town show, “Let’s Table That,” the volume is so low that the kids can’t even hear it. Pat explains, he would want anything hurting or harming their delicate growing eardrums. As they look for something else to watch, we land on the local news where we are learning about a strange group of criminals, the Glamdals, who break into homes and replace everything inside with newer, modern, and more fancy furniture.

It’s about time for the kids to eat something, and Pat has prepared some beet jelly sandwiches - much to the dismay of the children. Healthy food?! While serving up the sandwiches, Pat accidentally spills some of the beet jelly and its juices on to Kiff’s head. Panicked, Pat tries to get the new stain out of his niece’s fur to no avail. Barry takes to the internet to find a solution, and discovers that a textured cloth can help clean the stain and absorb it. Barry knows just where to find one and brings it to Pat, who immediately starts soaking up the beet stains with the cloth, looking back only to discover that Barry has brought Pat Beryl’s wedding dress.

Pat panics again, this time scrambling to fix the dress with some bleach. As he is alone taking care of this, he hears a scream from nearby, causing him to spill the bleach and run into the other room where he finds Kiff and Barry watching a video that his family sent him from the water park.

As the toxic bleach fumes fill the house, he rushes the kids outside and opens all the windows and doors to let the fumes out. Now, they must remain outside the house for eight hours to allow the fumes to clear. To further ensure their safety, he wraps the kids in bubble wrap - leaving them unable to move. Later, when they all return inside, they discover that the Chatterley residents has been struck by the Glamdals that we saw on the news earlier. While there is a silver lining to this whole thing, considering the swanky new furniture - how will Pat look if some kind of criminals were able to get into the house on his watch? Kiff finds a clue left behind by the Glamdals - a pack of matches - that can be traced to an abandoned warehouse on the Outskorts of town.

In the hopes of getting the original furniture back, the trio heads there, finding another group of victims along the way. Together, they all find themselves in a room where a video turns on featuring a masked Glamdal, saying that everyone who thought they found them have failed but there is a goodie bag with expensive gifts (whyPads) on their way out.

The group all leaves the warehouse when Pat suggests an idea. Apparently, all of the original furniture was a gift from Pat and Martin’s mother when Martin got married. In the name of sibling equality, Pat was gifted an identical set of furniture that Pat has left in storage since he has no need for it.

With time running out before Beryl and Martin’s return, Pat, Kiff, and Barry quickly retrieve the other furniture and put it in place and match every detail exquisitely, right down to a mustard stain. The group finishes executing their plan when Beryl and Martin arrive back at home, discovering the trio on the couch watching TV. The news is reporting that the warehouse they were in has burned down due to a glitter related explosion, but when Martin goes to change the channel, he discovers a glitter, bedazzled remote control that the group forgot to replace. Oops.



Fab Fourteen

It’s Barry’s cousin Rodney’s 14th birthday party, and for some inexplicable reason, he is being asked to plan all the details of the big event. As his mom explains, Barry is Rodney’s best friend, as they have previously taken pictures together during their “Bucket Times.” You know, that era in life where parents think baby friends and relatives are cute and put them in buckets together for photos? Those times.

Plus, there was another incident that Barry kind of (but not really) remembers where they were stuck together on a slide, jammed together to a point where the fire department had to come rescue them. Outside of that, Barry doesn’t seem to know much about Rodney at all, so how can he possibly throw him the best 14th birthday party ever, especially with the theme that Rodney wants, “Punk to Hunk.”

To learn more about his cousin, Kiff and Barry hire a private investigator, a rat lady who is quite sketchy herself. When she finally reports back to them with details about his cousin, it’s literally two things - that at one point they were in a bucket together, and they once got caught on a slide. So, this rat lady private investigator just went over to Barry’s house and saw the pictures they left out. Got it.

While all of this is happening, Rodney keeps giving Barry ideas of what his expectations are for this big event that Barry feels he will not be able to do for him. However, with Kiff by his side, they persist. Why not just embrace the idea of Buckets and Slides and go all in on that for the party?

That’s exactly what Barry does, crafting games, activities, photo spots, and even having a slide installed for the occasion. He even sings one of the best songs in the season thus far, chronicling his little-known bucket and slides relationship with Rodney. After it is over, Rodney is actually quite upset and ungrateful. What even is this party for a 14 year old? Kiff defends her friend, but as Harry (Barry’s older brother) walks by, everything starts to make sense. Harry greets his cousin Rodney, calling him “Bucket Bro.”

Wait a minute, that age range makes sense also. Rushing to his mother, Barry discovers that it's not him in the Bucket photo, it was Harry! To defend herself, his mother just explains simply - “I have four kids.”

Rodney puts it all together as well, inevitably growing to accept and appreciate the party that Barry threw before telling him that it was nice to meet him and running off to go hang out with Harry.

Which just goes to show even more how bad that rat lady investigator was to not be able to figure that out pretty quick. Yeah yeah, it’s a scam but come on.





This episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. You can also catch up with earlier episodes streaming now on Disney+.

