Take The Tunes of "Kiff' Season 2 With You As New Soundtrack Arrives
We made the mistake of playing the Roof vs. Basement song again - so we'll hear it (regardless of streaming or not) in our heads for days.
Those catchy tunes from the second season of the hit animated series, Kiff, have arrived on most major streaming platforms.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Kiff is still in its second season on Disney Channel (a lot of which also became available recently on Disney+), and now you can take some of the greatest tunes from these episodes wherever you go.
- The season two soundtrack is now available on most major streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify among others.
- Nic Smal, one of the creators of the hit animated series, shared the news on his Instagram account while thanking his collaborators, where he added that “some singles from the specials will release a little later." So, it sounds like we’re getting more to this album (similar to what happened with season one) in the future. Here’s to hoping we get that Halfway There Day anthem soon.
- In the meantime, we can revisit the Roof Vs. Basement argument once again, and hone our hoarding skills with “Trash Clumpers," both of which are streaming on the new album.
- The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains of Table Town, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take their world by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, (in most cases) features two 11-minute stories, and includes a new original song. Hence the soundtrack!
- The series has already been renewed for a third season, even though we are still in the middle of the second.
- You can catch up with the series on Disney Channel and streaming now on Disney+.
