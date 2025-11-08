Multiple Songs and The Coolest Guy in Table Town Take Over a Recent Episode of "Kiff" on Disney Channel

The Fox Mansion has had a recording studio this whole time and we're only now getting to use it?!

Get ready for a music packed episode of Kiff before we meet Trevor’s old brother, who might be “a little weird” to him but could be the coolest person in Table Town.

So Fluffy

The kids are all gathered at the Fox residence because Candle is getting ready to screen her music video for her new song, “Backpack.” Seriously, why does Candle get all the bops? However, Kiff, Barry, Trevor, and Reggie aren’t that impressed with the song, as it is literally just her listing things that are in her backpack.

In the video though, the group sees that Candle is in a recording studio, when they quickly put together that there must be a recording studio somewhere in the Fox mansion.

Candle takes them and shows them around the studio when they get the idea to start their own band and create the best song ever. Stumped at trying to create the pinnacle of all music, they are interrupted when Little Louie arrives at the studio, now running a helicopter business. It seems that Candle’s dad, Roy Fox, has ordered the ride but forgot about it when he went to go play laser tag with the spiders (A favorite running gag since they first debuted back during the series’ first Halloween episode).

Little Louie needs to use the bathroom though, and does that before he leaves while the kids get back to recording. When he is ready to leave, he interrupts their recording and compliments the group on how soft their toilet paper is, remarking that it is “so fluffy.”

This gets picked up by the microphones and Kiff and Reggie edit the sound to make it the hook that they need for their song.

Cue the montage with the new song, as we see them sharing the song through various platforms while it takes over Table Town. So yes, this episode has TWO songs in it, so get ready.

Dubbed the Fluffy 5 featuring Little Louie, the song becomes the most popular song in town and Glarbin stands in front of City Hall and declares that the song is vastly superior to any other song that came before it, and rounds up all existing songs and demands they be taken to the dump, and buried beneath the rest of the garbage where they belong.

Other songs, including commercial jingles and other tunes we’ve heard prior in the series - even the Kiff theme song! - are now modified to include “So Fluffy” in some way. As things get further out of hand, Kiff and Barry hear a frustrated Helen while they are at school, who is trying to write her own original song but keeps including “So Fluffy” since she can’t get it out of her head. That’s when they all concoct a plan.

To end the popularity of the hit song, Kiff and Barry host a sold out concert presenting The Fluffy 5 featuring Little Louie. However, they are not going to play, and instead Helen will use her magic to wipe the town’s memory of the song.

As the crowd starts to show up, the plan is a bit less magical and more lead pipe-based, causing concern amongst the kids and the townspeople who have shown up. Little Louie also shows up, and says he can’t believe all this is happening because of a song about toilet paper - which the town never knew the song was about. Now, the song is completely disgusting to them, and they have done a complete 180 from loving the song to despising it.

Fortunately, the garbage man who was taking the rest of the songs to the dump was making a social media video dancing to “So Fluffy” and didn’t make it to the dump yet, with Glarbin successfully calling him back and restoring the rest of the songs to Table Town.

We then see the kids celebrating while listening to the other music (that’s definitely “Trash Clumpers” being played), and Candle asks the kids once again what they thought of her “Backpack” music video.

Oh, Brother

Kiff and Barry are at the park staring at a billboard when the power of advertising takes over, and they suddenly want to see the movie “Four is a Crowd.” (Yes, that is what the billboard was for) However, it is rated OP-15 for "complex literary plot devices", meaning they need an older person to accompany them.

Shortly after, they find Trevor at the tram station, where he is waiting for his older brother, Hobart, who is coming for a visit from college. The two didn’t realize Trevor even had an older brother, and wanted to meet him. That’s when Trevor explains that his older brother is “a little weird” - including wearing sunglasses on the back of his head - and will let them meet him as long as they treat him nicely.

Once Hobart arrives, he is clearly too cool for school, and Kiff and Barry are shocked that this could by Trevor’s older brother. Trevor suggests they should all go do something at home to keep Hobart (whom he calls Hobie) out of the view of the public, when Barry suggests that the need someone older to go see “Four is a Crowd.” Being the cool older brother, Hobie offers to take the kids to the movie, while Trevor still thinks that Kiff and Barry are being nice because he asked them to.

As they get into the theater, the three leave Trevor alone while they go get snacks - with others at the cinema all staring at how cool Hobie is, complete with trademark sunglasses flip from the back of his head to properly wearing them.

They come back to Trevor, alone in the theater seats he is saving, and are clearly referencing an inside joke that Trevor (and frankly, you the viewer) doesn’t get.

Once the movie starts, the movie is almost identical in its plot to what is happening in real life, with an older brother stealing a younger brother’s friends. In the food court at the mall (where the cinema is) after the movie, there is a raffle being held for a prop for the movie - the three person bicycle - that Hobie enters for himself, Kiff, and Barry.

Trevor reaches his breaking point and storms off, coming up with a plan to get revenge on his older brother for stealing his friends. However, while scribbling out the plan on a napkin, Kiff and Barry realize what’s going on and think Trevor might be doing something to harm Hobie.

When Hobie is announced as the winner of the raffle (come on, you knew he was going to), Trevor shows up on stilts to make himself look like the cooler bigger brother, confusing Hobie. He even tries to snap Hobie’s sunglasses in half, but can’t, prompting Hobie to calmly and cool-y help his brother break his sunglasses. Trevor runs away, even more humiliated, and decides to go to Antbarctica (just like what happened in the movie!). Kiff and Barry interrupt the stage presentation even more, giving their own speech that they can no longer be best friends and transfer to college with Hobie out of consideration for Trevor’s feelings. Turns out, Hobie was only being nice to them since they were his brother’s friends.

At the tram station, Trevor realizes he can’t get to Antbarctica with ease as the tram only serves for local transit. Hobie shows up and admits that he was never trying to steal Trevor’s friends, also commenting that he “doesn’t even know the squirrel’s name.” Some big brother wisdom is shared, saying that he thinks Trevor is much cooler than he was at his age, before we see Hobie leave and head back to college, giving Trevor a pair of his sunglasses before he departs.

As this is happening, we also see Kiff and Barry in the background trying to ride the three person bike and crashing it, before Trevor eventually joins them, riding off into the sunset before crashing again.



This episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can catch up with earlier episodes streaming now on Disney+.