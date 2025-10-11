Back into the VR Headset for Another "Kiff" Simulation in the Latest Disney Channel Episode

Kiff is back with new episodes and one plays off a first season episode, after Principal Secretary has a bit of a falling out with his mother.

It’s time to head back into a Pretendo Time headset after an unfortunate courier error leads to some trouble between PS and his mom on the latest Kiff on Disney Channel.

PS You’re Fired

It seems that it’s Fruit Cup Friday, something I don’t think we’ve heard before in the series but is a weekly highlight for Principal Secretary. To allow him the free time to go outside to the food trucks to get his treat, Kiff and Barry help out in his office sorting and sending his mail.

The pair is enjoying their time when a phone call comes through from PS’s mother, calm at first - the kids divert the call to PS’s phone and watch him take the call outside through the window.

PS comes back inside, revealing that Kiff and Barry have accidentally sent his mother a “You’re Fired" card instead of the birthday card that was intended. As such, PS’s mom now thinks she’s fired as his mother.

Far from the truth, he now is trying to apologize to his mom as this has greatly upset her, and Kiff and Barry have created a little ruse that will bring everyone to a local diner for the chance to earn her forgiveness. However, Kiff and Barry have created the illusion that PS’s mom has won a chance to enjoy a milkshake with Chubbles Wubbington - using a poorly edited version of the Chubbles selfie from early this season.

When PS’s mom shows up, the jig is up and she’s still upset. In a last ditch effort, PS offers to rehire her and she ends up taking a job at the Table Town School as co-principal.

This leads to the frustrations that you could assume, not only working together as mother and son, but in a position that is typically only occupied by one person. PS’s mom calls numerous assemblies, only to often show pictures of PS as a baby. She also decimates his pencil budgets, and has a secondary intercom installed so she can also partake in the morning announcements.

Kiff and Barry work alongside PS to come up with a plan, and Barry suggests that a principal is usually only one person, leading PS and his mom to have a discussion that this is a job for a single individual, though neither specified who would be leaving. As insinuated, it seems that Principal Secretary is on his way out, and after being discovered whimpering in a closet we find ourselves in yet another school assembly.

Did PS’s mom even call this one? And why? To let a kid (PS in disguise) sing a song for the class. What starts as a corny jaunt in an attempt to convince PS’s mom to work from home as principal of all schools everywhere becomes a rock ballad as PS finally stands up to his mother saying that he’s firing her as principal of the school, but keeping her hired on as her mom.

In the end, that’s all she really wanted anyway. From there, we see PS’s Mom, PS, Kiff, and Barry enjoying another Fruit Cup Friday while wondering who the You’re Fired card was meant to go to in the first place. We won’t spoil that here, but get ready to put your face in your palm.

Weird Delivery 2: Return to Pretendo Time

Remember last season when Reggie built a VR experience that saw Kiff and Barry fly across Table Town after being launched from a large catapult after helping deliver a pizza? Yeah, if you didn't, don't worry. You’ll see about two minutes of that episode in this one.

As the episode starts, Kiff and Barry are seeing a commercial for Pretendo Time. Knowing that it’s the latest coolest gadget, Reggie is bound to have one. As we know from last season, he totally does and has already sent Kiff and Barry on a virtual adventure - though he was the only one to experience it.

Now, he gets to really show them while crafting a new simulation. But now, the simulation is so real, Kiff and Barry don’t know what’s real and what’s fake. And frankly, to a degree, neither do the viewers.

Assuming they are in the safety of Reggie’s room, they go crazy in what they believe to be a highly detailed simulation of Table Town, interrupting operas, and doing things they otherwise wouldn’t do.

It all comes to a head at a local rope swing where the high schoolers are doing jumps from a high point into the lake below, something we learn that the middle schoolers have never done before.

As they get to the high point to make the jump, Kiff and Barry decide to go back to Reggie to make sure the simulation is nice and safe, promising to return tomorrow. The high schoolers insist that the kids come back and keep their promise as they run back to Reggie’s.

The next day, they are back at the top of the rope swing and Kiff and Barry are ready to jump when Reggie comes back and shows them the simulation he made (another low quality CG moment in the series that works fantastically well) and it leads the kids to wonder - if Kiff and Barry can watch Reggie’s simulation, then they’re not in the simulation!

What happens now as they try not to jump and get boo’d by the high schoolers is a comical fall that inevitably leads them back to the rope swing where they plunge down to the water below…and they keep plunging. Yeah, this is totally another simulation this whole time.

It gets a bit crazier though as more characters are involved this time, and perhaps even another mystery character who has crafted the whole thing on his Pretendo Time console.

Perhaps next season we’ll get some more Pretendo Time explanations.

