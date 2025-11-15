Kiff And Barry Help Throw Parties and Play Cupid in the Latest "Kiff" on Disney Channel

Kiff and Barry find themselves stuck helping specific folks in Table Town. First, helping Danny Wibbons throw the party of the century(?), and later Helen and Ed as they try to find love.

No Thank You

The teens of Table Town High School are nearby with Kiff and Barry listening to their conversation, and it seems that Danny Wibbon is going to host an awesome party this weekend, but he just needs balloons. Before Kiff can respond herself, she overhears Barry saying that he has balloons.

Yes, Barry has stumbled into the conversation and has now volunteered 990 of his balloons for Danny’s party. As such, he and Kiff get invited to their first High School party and they are planning on having huge amounts of fun. In true character form, Kiff and Barry show up right on time, but of course nobody else is there. High Schoolers like to show up fashionably late, you know.

Instead, Danny ropes Kiff and Barry into helping him get ready for the party - blowing up the balloons, fixing his car, cleaning the gutters - wait a minute. These sound like chores!

We aren’t the only ones to realize that, Kiff and Barry do too as they quickly put together that Danny seems to have only invited them to work. We even see them working as the coat check service at the door.

When Danny sends Kiff and Barry home to get a TV since his is on the fritz, the duo discusses that at no point in the entire evening (or prior when Barry offered his balloons) did they ever hear a “thank you” from Danny. All they get is “Rock and Roll.”

When they return with the television - and a blender to make the best milkshakes in the world for the party guests - they start dropping hints that they like to hear the words thank you, but it falls on deaf ears as Danny continues just to issue his standard “rock and roll.” Kiff even slips into a fantasy sequence where the two are lifted onto Danny’s shoulders in a gathering of praise for helping him make the party happen.

What ended up happening was strikingly similar to Kiff’s fantasy - but when Danny hoisted them onto his shoulders, he pointed out that these two are the ones you should look for…to hand your trash to on your way out, because they’ll take it to the dump tonight.

Tonight?! Why tonight? Well, Danny is being nice, that way the kids don’t have to come back tomorrow morning.

As the two are standing outside discussing this with Danny, some other party guests want to say thank you for throwing such a good party. But they weren’t talking to Danny, they were talking to Kiff and Barry. Apparently Danny doesn’t always have the best parties, but now that Kiff and Barry help, they are actually quite enjoyable. Kiff and Barry finally got a thank you, but they are still looking for the one from Danny. It turns out he is physically incapable of saying thank you, it only comes out as “Rock and Roll.” While Danny flusters with what could very well be a serious problem, Kiff and Barry head home where Beryl has made them ice cream sundaes. They quickly dive in when Beryl suggests that “a thank you would be nice” with Kiff and Barry quickly agreeing.

Love Ed

For the second time this episode, Kiff and Barry have been recruited into helping someone. Maybe they are too nice and too trusting afterall. At least this time they’re helping Helen, who has told them that their grade in her class depends on it. They are at the store carrying her groceries when they stumble upon Ed. You may remember him from earlier this season when he scammed the school and got banished from the town. Well, after seeing Helen’s numerous social media posts, he has fallen in love with her and is trying to win her affection so they can live magically and happily ever after.

Realizing that this will help them get out of helping Helen since she’ll have a loving partner to dote upon her, Kiff and Barry are all about this and want to help them get together. With a little magical help, we cut to a montage of attempts in which to get them together, before Kiff and Barry throw out ole’ reliable and make him actually talk to her. Sadly (but unsurprisingly) Helen has no idea who he is. Cue a full musical number and duet between the two as we explore their courtship.

After the duet, Helen accepts Ed’s offer of going to dinner. While there, Ed tries to have some of Helen’s spaghetti, resulting in a big blowout. If he wanted spaghetti, he should have ordered spaghetti. Ed, upset, leaves the table and is running to the first tram out of town. Barry gets excited because now they can run after him like it’s a romantic movie. And, just like a movie, numerous obstacles get in their way but don’t stop the devoted group trying to make this whole thing work. Shout out to the random plate glass moment in the sequence.

They get to the tram station, where Helen approaches him and gives him a key to her heart…and apartment. Since they both love spaghetti, Helen insists that Ed go back to her place and she will go get two orders of spaghetti for them to enjoy together.

When Helen and the kids (bags still in tow) show up at Helen’s apartment, they discover that the door has been left wide open and her creepy old junk trunk is wide open. Ed has scammed her, trying to get into the creepy old junk trunk and stealing what he saw in her social media posts - the shorts of Dugadu. The magical apparel are the most powerful pair of shorts in the world, and can hold all kinds of stolen goods in their magical pockets. We then see Ed running around town, scamming and stealing more and putting the valuables into the pockets of the shorts.

Turns out, Helen predicted this might happen, and was scamming Ed. With a spell and a wave of her hand, the shorts are now on their way back to her, complete with the valuables that Ed has stolen, with him doing all the work for her. Moments later, we see Ed trying to escape on the tram, now wearing only a cardboard box and trying to gain admission to the transportation, to no avail. Plus, it seems like Kiff and Barry will have to keep helping Helen.



This episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. You can catch up with earlier episodes streaming now on Disney+.