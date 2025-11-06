ABC Unwraps Its 2025 Holiday Lineup — Continuing a Disney Christmas Tradition That Began in 1954

From The Great Christmas Light Fight to Home Alone, ABC decks the halls with new premieres and a heritage that traces back to Walt Disney’s first televised Christmas in 1950.

ABC is bringing extra sparkle to the holidays with a sleighful of new and returning specials celebrating the spirit of the season. This year’s lineup features all-new programming like Dancing with the Holidays, Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas, and the broadcast debut of Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol, alongside beloved annual traditions including The Great Christmas Light Fight, CMA Country Christmas, The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

The festivities extend from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, with seasonal episodes of fan-favorite ABC series, classic holiday films, musical performances, and a full day of NBA Christmas coverage on December 25.

What’s Happening:

New holiday specials debut this year, including Dancing with the Holidays, Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas, and Disney’s Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol.

ABC’s 2025 Holiday Broadcast Schedule

Airdates and episode descriptions are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific).

THURSDAY, NOV. 27

8:00-11:00 p.m. — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “Mary Poppins”

Mary Poppins flies out of the windy London skies and into the home of two mischievous children. The spirited nanny turns every chore into a game and every day into a “Jolly Holiday” to reconnect the children with their parents.



SUNDAY, NOV. 30

8:01-8:30 p.m. — Disney’s “Prep & Landing”

A high-tech team of elves from an elite unit known as Prep and Landing ensures homes worldwide are prepared for Santa’s visit. An elf named Wayne and his idealistic partner, Lanny, encounter unexpected challenges that push them to their limits.

8:30-9:00 p.m. — Disney’s “Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice”

The yuletide adventures of Christmas elves Lanny and Wayne continue. With the Big 2-5 fast approaching, Wayne and Lanny must race to recover classified North Pole technology that has fallen into the hands of a computer-hacking Naughty Kid!



9:00-9:31 p.m. — Disney’s “Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol”

Christmas elves Lanny and Wayne panic when their holiday missions go awry, leaving Wayne thinking he’s in BIG trouble with Santa and accidentally revealing other merry mishaps.



9:31-10:00 p.m. — “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

It’s the first holiday season since the gates reopened, and Olaf teams up with Sven on a merry mission to bring home the best traditions and save Anna and Elsa’s “first Christmas in forever.”



10:00-11:00 p.m. — “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

In the perennial favorite created in 1970 by Rankin-Bass Productions, Fred Astaire narrates this timeless tale of Kris Kringle (Mickey Rooney), a young boy with an immense desire to do good things for others.

MONDAY, DEC. 1

8:00-10:00 p.m. — The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

The 10th annual seasonal celebration will feature new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi.



TUESDAY, DEC. 2

8:00-9:01 p.m. — “Dancing with the Holidays”

The ballroom comes alive with holiday magic as “Dancing with the Stars” celebrates the season with festive-themed routines, dazzling musical performances and special holiday greetings.



9:01-10:02 p.m. — “CMA Country Christmas”

Filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, the 16th annual “CMA Country Christmas” will feature one-of-a-kind musical performances of festive classics from country music’s biggest stars. Hosted by Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis, the holiday special will include performances by Daigle, Davis, Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and BeBe Winans.

10:02-11:00 p.m. — “What Would You Do?: Holiday Edition”

Santa isn’t the only one watching this season! “What Would You Do?” returns with a special holiday episode. John Quinones and Sara Haines see who’s naughty, who’s nice — and who’s caught in between. The hidden cameras are rolling, and the scenarios include a woman shamed for being single during the holidays, a child facing recital stage fright, an unhoused veteran falling victim to thieves, and a little person being asked intrusive questions. Celebrate the holiday spirit with this special episode of “What Would You Do?”



THURSDAY, DEC. 4

8:00-9:00 p.m. — Celebrity Family Feud: “The Housemaid vs The Housewives All-Stars Holiday Special”

Hosted by Steve Harvey, Paul Feig, Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar and Sarah Cooper from “The Housemaid” movie face off against Cynthia Bailey, Dorinda Medley, Eva Marcille, Melissa Gorga and Alexia Nepola from “The Real Housewives.”

9:00-10:00 p.m. — The Great Christmas Light Fight: “The Holiday Express” (Season Premiere)

On the Season 13 premiere, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as the Palusso, Greason and Jimenez families compete for the $50,000 grand prize and coveted “Light Fight” trophy as Carter Oosterhouse judges these over-the-top displays.

10:00-11:00 p.m. — The Great Christmas Light Fight: “Santa’s Making His List”

In an all-new episode of “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” judge Taniya Nayak continues the holiday festivities as the Irvin, Lunar and Kopatz families battle for the $50,000 grand prize and coveted “Light Fight” trophy.



SUNDAY, DEC. 7

7:00-8:01 p.m. — America’s Funniest Home Videos: “Holiday Hoots, Santa Shenanigans, and Festive Funnies”

This week, it’s a dose of holiday hilarity as kids react to unwanted gifts, pets create Christmas tree chaos, and families fumble through festive fun. Plus, nine of the season’s top winners face off for the $100,000 prize.

9:00-11:00 p.m. — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “The Santa Clause”

On Christmas Eve, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) and his son discover Santa Claus has fallen off their roof. When Scott takes the reins of the magical sleigh, he finds he is now the new Santa and must convince a world of disbelievers, including himself.

TUESDAY, DEC. 9

8:00-10:00 p.m. — “Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas”

Kevin Costner hosts the special exploring the extraordinary journey of Mary and Joseph as they navigate the hardships, trials and triumphs surrounding Jesus Christ’s birth, offering an inspiring way to experience the true meaning of Christmas.



WEDNESDAY, DEC. 10

8:00-8:30 p.m. — Shifting Gears: “Nutcracker” (Midseason Finale)

This holiday season, the Parkers discover that romance isn’t always a smooth ride as Matt and Eve are on thin ice. Gabe enlists Riley to help Amelie impress his mom, and Carter seeks help with his “promposal.” Pamela Adlon guest stars.

8:30-9:02 p.m. — Abbott Elementary: “Birthday” (Midseason Finale)

Jacob takes the lead on organizing Abbott’s annual winter show, and Janine celebrates her 30th birthday.



9:02-10:02 p.m. — Shark Tank: “1708”

’Tis the season for holiday cheer, but will the Sharks be in the giving spirit? Entrepreneurs present seasonal offerings in hopes of fa-la-la-landing an investment deal with the Sharks.



THURSDAY, DEC. 11

8:00-9:00 p.m. — “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, will celebrate the holiday season in style with BIG celebrity names and lots of holiday cheer! Plus, a $50,000 giveaway for a viewer at home.



9:00-10:00 p.m. — The Great Christmas Light Fight: “Christmas Vacation”

Judged by Taniya Nayak, the tree-mendous Christmas decor competition heats up as the Hak, Paul and Riera families put their creative skills to the test to win the $50,000 grand prize and “Light Fight” trophy.



10:00-11:00 p.m. — The Great Christmas Light Fight: “Holiday Igloomination”

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The Martin, Horn and Vistalli families go head-to-head for the most spectacular holiday displays in hopes of earning the $50,000 grand prize and “Light Fight” trophy as Carter Oosterhouse judges.



WEDNESDAY, DEC. 17

8:00-10:00 p.m. — “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025”

The season’s iconic holiday music event with the year’s top artist performances and star-studded appearances returning to ring in holiday cheer.



THURSDAY, DEC. 18

9:00-10:00 p.m. — The Great Christmas Light Fight: “You Decked My Battleship”

In this festive heavyweight special episode, Carter Oosterhouse judges displays created by Nauticus’ Winterfest, Imaginarium and River of Lights, all vying for the $50,000 grand prize and “Light Fight” trophy.



10:00-11:00 p.m. — The Great Christmas Light Fight: “It’s Gonna Be Elftastic” (Season Finale)

In the final showdown of the season, the Loder, Perez and Plourde families share their versions of winter wonderlands with judge Taniya Nayak in hopes of winning the $50,000 grand prize and “Light Fight” trophy.

SUNDAY, DEC. 21

7:00-11:00 p.m. — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “The Sound of Music”

Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer star in the Oscar®-winning film, celebrating its 60th anniversary and featuring songs by Rodgers & Hammerstein: “Edelweiss,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “The Sound of Music.”



WEDNESDAY, DEC. 24

8:00-10:30 p.m. — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “Home Alone”

Accidentally left behind when his family rushes off on a Christmas vacation, 8-year-old Kevin McCallister gets busy decorating the house. But he’s not decking the halls with tinsel and holly — he has to defend his home from two bumbling burglars.



THURSDAY, DEC. 25

10:00 a.m. EST / 9:00 a.m. CST / 5:00 a.m. MST / 5:00 a.m. PST —Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Disney’s Emmy® Award-winning annual celebration returns Christmas morning with magical star-studded performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi.

12:00 p.m. EST — NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks

The action tips off from Madison Square Garden where the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell return to New York to face the Knicks and Jalen Brunson.

2:30 p.m. EST — NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama visit the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

5:00 p.m. EST — NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks and Cooper Flagg visit the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry.

7:30 p.m. EST — “Inside the NBA”

8:00 p.m. EST — NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers.

The game’s biggest names take center court in Los Angeles when the Lakers, led by LeBron James and Luka Dončić, host the Houston Rockets and newly acquired star Kevin Durant.

10:30 p.m. EST — NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets. Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards, fresh off their Western Conference Finals appearance, visit the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 31

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025”

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” is the preeminent destination for viewers to ring in the new year. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the year’s very best in music, featuring a night of superstar performances. Wrapping up the holiday season, the nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration gives viewers a glimpse of the festivities from around the globe. More information about co-hosts, performance lineup and additional locations will be announced soon.



THURSDAY, JAN. 1

8:00-11:00 p.m. — “2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony”

Recorded live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, this year’s ceremony features rare once-in-a-lifetime performances and moments celebrating the legacy and influence of this year’s Inductees: Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes in the Performer category, along with Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for Musical Influence, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for Musical Excellence, and Lenny Waronker for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Disney’s Holiday Heritage on ABC

As a significant investor in Disneyland park, ABC became the home of Disney’s first anthology series, Disneyland, in the fall of 1954. Walt Disney had success on television twice before with Christmas specials on NBC in 1950 (“One Hour in Wonderland”) and CBS in 1951 (“The Walt Disney Christmas Show”), both of which helped form a blueprint for what would become Disney’s weekend anthology tradition for decades. The first Christmas episode of Disneyland aired on ABC on December 22nd, 1954, titled “A Present for Donald.” This one-hour TV edit of The Three Caballeros shifted the film’s intro to be about Donald receiving Christmas presents (instead of birthday presents), and the fireworks finale spelled out “Merry Christmas.” This special was rebroadcast again in 1956 and would later be shown in color on later iterations of the Disney anthology series on other networks.

The most famous holiday special of the original ABC run of Disneyland was “From All of Us to All of You,” which debuted in 1958. Walt Disney, shrunk to the size of a mouse, introduced the original special, with a bit of help from Tinker Bell, and Jiminy Cricket served as the master of ceremonies. Disney characters sent him holiday cards that would introduce clips from animated films, which were rarely shown on television, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Bambi, Cinderella, Peter Pan, and Lady and the Tramp. The hour-long special also included the shorts “Santa’s Workshop” (1932) and “Toy Tinkers” (1949). It ended with Jiminy Cricket singing “When You Wish Upon a Star” by a holiday candle to other Disney characters, which is why that song has become a holiday tradition for many families.

“From All of Us to All of You” has a very special legacy. In addition to introducing the song of the same name, it would be rebroadcast eight times throughout the run of Disney’s anthology series. As the series expanded beyond the hour-long format, the special would also serve as a promotional vehicle for Disney’s upcoming theatrical releases, introducing audiences to characters from The Sword in the Stone, The Jungle Book, The Aristocats, and Pete’s Dragon for the first time. In 1983, it was repackaged as “A Disney Channel Christmas” on Disney’s new cable network, and this version was released on home video in 1986 under the title “Jiminy Cricket's Christmas.”

While “From All of Us to All of You” has been off the airwaves in the U.S. for decades, it remains an annual tradition internationally. Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Russia have continually aired their own localized version of the special (with various alternate titles). In addition to delivering classic Disney Christmas magic, the special is still used to promote new and upcoming releases from The Walt Disney Company in these regions. As you gather your family to enjoy this season’s holiday specials on ABC, remember that you’re part of a longstanding tradition that has expanded far beyond this homegrown network.