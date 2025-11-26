"Zootopia 2" Takes on "Jeopardy!" as Animated Stars Present Real-Life Animal Clues

Three stars from "Zootopia 2" presented clues on real-life animals featured in the franchise on tonight's episode of "Jeopardy!"

What's Happening:

The highly-anticipated and critically well-received sequel to Zootopia, is just about to make its debut in theaters, and Jeopardy! is getting in on the excitement for the sequel.

In the Double Jeopardy section of Tuesday night's episode, a category featuring clues about the real-life animals featured in the franchise was featured.

Zootopia 2 stars Jason Bateman (Nick Wilde), Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy Hopps) and Ke Huy Quan (Gary De’Snake) presented the clues, which talked about new characters like Nibbles Maplestick and the Lynxley family, as well as real rabbits, foxes and the metabolism of sloths.

If you missed this episode, it will be available to stream for a limited time on Hulu and Peacock beginning tomorrow, November 26th.

stream for a limited time on Hulu Jeopardy! tends to share social videos of promoted categories such as this, so if they do so, we'll update this post to include it.

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Nate Torrence and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.

Our own Alex Reif also wrote a lengthier review of Zootopia 2, which is now available to read on our site, which he calls a perfect sequel – smart, funny and full of heart.

Zootopia 2 stampedes into theaters nationwide on Wednesday, November 26th.

