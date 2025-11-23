"Zootopia 2" Hits the Skies: Disney Animation's Jared Bush Hits the Skies with China Eastern Airlines
The special themed plane celebrates Shanghai Disneyland and "Zootopia."
As a part of the Zootopia 2 celebration, Walt Disney Animation Studios Jared Bush stepped aboard China Eastern’s new Disney Animation-inspired wrapped aircraft.
What’s Happening:
- Jared Bush, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer, shared a post on X with pictures aboard China Eastern Airlines’ Zootopia 2.
- On board the plane, the Zootopia 2 fans were decked out with merchandise from the film and Shanghai Disneyland as Bush greeted the passengers.
- Inside the plane, special decals and headcovers celebrate the film.
- He walked down the aisle with China Mayor Winddancer voice actor Kris Phillips.
- You can check out the full post below:
- Shanghai Disneyland has plenty of amazing offerings in celebration of Zootopia 2, including additions to the park’s Zootopia area.
- Fans will be able to explore the new storylines of the animal universe for a limited time.
- The movie, which hits theaters on November 26th, will pick up where Zootopia left off.
- Rookie officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are assigned a high-stakes mission by Chief Bogo that could determine their future in the ZPD.
- Their investigation brings them face-to-face with Gary De’Snake, a mysterious pit viper whose arrival threatens the balance of the entire metropolis.
- To crack the case amid pressure from the ZPD and competing outside interests, they must go undercover in unfamiliar corners of the city.
- Their deep-cover work tests their partnership as they uncover a hidden conspiracy involving the growing presence of reptiles around Zootopia.
