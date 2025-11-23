"Zootopia 2" Hits the Skies: Disney Animation's Jared Bush Hits the Skies with China Eastern Airlines

As a part of the Zootopia 2 celebration, Walt Disney Animation Studios Jared Bush stepped aboard China Eastern’s new Disney Animation-inspired wrapped aircraft.

Jared Bush, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer, shared a post on X with pictures aboard China Eastern Airlines’ Zootopia 2.

On board the plane, the Zootopia 2 fans were decked out with merchandise from the film and Shanghai Disneyland as Bush greeted the passengers.

Inside the plane, special decals and headcovers celebrate the film.

He walked down the aisle with China Mayor Winddancer voice actor Kris Phillips.

Absolutely bonkers to ride a #Zootopia2 themed plane. #ChinaEastern went above and beyond! And to share it with our China Winddancer actor, #KrisPhillips, and a full flight of Zootopia fans?? Unreal!! pic.twitter.com/GMI5jwQ8Vx — Jared Bush (@thejaredbush) November 22, 2025

Shanghai Disneyland has plenty of amazing offerings in celebration of Zootopia 2, including additions to the park’s Zootopia area.

Fans will be able to explore the new storylines of the animal universe for a limited time.

The movie, which hits theaters on November 26th, will pick up where Zootopia left off.

Rookie officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are assigned a high-stakes mission by Chief Bogo that could determine their future in the ZPD.

Their investigation brings them face-to-face with Gary De’Snake, a mysterious pit viper whose arrival threatens the balance of the entire metropolis.

To crack the case amid pressure from the ZPD and competing outside interests, they must go undercover in unfamiliar corners of the city.

Their deep-cover work tests their partnership as they uncover a hidden conspiracy involving the growing presence of reptiles around Zootopia.

