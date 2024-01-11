New Sketch from Dave Filoni Teases the Continuing Story of Ahsoka Tano

Following the announcement of Ahsoka Season 2 officially being in development, a new sketch from series creator Dave Filoni has been shared.
- Alongside the announcement of The Mandalorian & Grogu movie, it was revealed that a second season of Ahsoka is in development for Disney+.
- Following the announcement, the official Star Wars X account shared this sketch from Dave Filioni, Lucasfilm’s Chief Creative Officer.
- The sketch features Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren standing on a hand-shaped rock formation, possibly on the planet Peridea, where they were last seen at the end of the first season’s finale.
- Above the characters, it’s simply said that “the story continues.”
- Said finale left a lot of questions open, with Grand Admiral Thrawn returning to the Nightsisters’ planet of Dathomir in the main galaxy, while Sabine and Ahsoka remain trapped on Peridea.
- Some questions will be harder to answer in the second season, such as the fate of Baylon Skoll, due to the unfortunate passing of actor Ray Stevenson.
