New Sketch from Dave Filoni Teases the Continuing Story of Ahsoka Tano

Following the announcement of Ahsoka Season 2 officially being in development, a new sketch from series creator Dave Filoni has been shared.

What’s Happening:

Alongside the announcement of The Mandalorian & Grogu movie, it was revealed that a second season of Ahsoka is in development for Disney+

The sketch features Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren standing on a hand-shaped rock formation, possibly on the planet Peridea, where they were last seen at the end of the first season’s finale.

Above the characters, it’s simply said that “the story continues.”

Said finale left a lot of questions open, with Grand Admiral Thrawn returning to the Nightsisters’ planet of Dathomir in the main galaxy, while Sabine and Ahsoka remain trapped on Peridea.

Some questions will be harder to answer in the second season, such as the fate of Baylon Skoll, due to the unfortunate passing of actor Ray Stevenson.

