Rory McCann Taking Over Role of Baylan Skoll from the Late Ray Stevenson in Season 2 of “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

Stevenson, who memorably played the character in the show’s first season, passed away in May 2023.

The late Ray Stevenson’s performance as Baylan Skoll was seen as one of the highlights of the Star Wars series Ahsoka. Sadly, Stevenson passed away in May 2023, leading to questions about the future of the character. Those questions have now been answered, as Game of Thrones alum Rory McCann will take over the role for season 2 of Ahsoka.

According to The Hollywood Reporter Ahsoka .

Three months prior to the series premiere in May 2023, Stevenson (known for his roles in Punisher: War Zone and the Thor films) passed away from a brief illness.

After much speculation in fandom on what would happen with the character, the Gladiator II and Knuckles actor McCann will take over the role.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as former Jedi, the titular Ahsoka Tano, who teams with a former apprentice in order to stop the evil Empire from reforming. Two obstacles in her path were Skoll and his apprentice, Shin Hati, played by Ivanna Sakhno.

Details on a second season are scant at this time, although we know that Dave Filoni will return.

The series 1 finale left a lot of questions open, with Grand Admiral Thrawn returning to the Nightsisters’ planet of Dathomir in the main galaxy, while Sabine and Ahsoka remain trapped on Peridea.

All episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+

