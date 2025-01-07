Trailer Shared for Roy Wood Jr.’s Hularious New Stand-Up Special

“Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers” arrives Friday, January 17th – only on Hulu.

Hulu has shared the trailer for their third Hularious stand-up comedy special, Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers.

What’s Happening:

Filmed in the Lincoln Theatre in Washington D.C., Roy blends sharp social and political commentary with humor to take on important and timely topics including human connections, societal changes, and the dichotomy of loneliness in this hyper connected, social world.

From dating to self-checkout lanes to political protests (and even visiting the gun range), Roy uncovers the deeper meaning behind our every-day interactions—and keeps fans laughing along the way.

Today, Hulu shared the trailer for the special, which makes its debut on Friday, January 17th.

A poster for Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers has also been shared.

Following on from Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny and Ilana Glazer: Human Magic , this is the third of Hulu’s new Hularious brand of comedy specials, which will bring a new special to the streaming service every month.

and , this is the third of Hulu’s new Hularious brand of comedy specials, which will bring a new special to the streaming service every month. The upcoming schedule of specials includes: February 21st, 2025 – Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate March 2025 – Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years April 2025 – Jessica Kirson May 2025 – Matteo Lane June 2025 – Atsuko Okatsuka July 2025 – Zarna Garg August 2025 – Ralph Barbosa September 2025 – Andrew Santino October 2025 – Frankie Quinones November 2025 – Sebastian Maniscalco

Be sure to check out the already robust list of stand-up specials now available on Hulu.

More Hulu News: