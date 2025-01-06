Hulu Streaming Debut Date Announced for Searchlight Pictures’ “A Real Pain”

“A Real Pain” will come to Hulu on Thursday, January 16th.
Searchlight Pictures’ Golden Globe winning film, A Real Pain, is set to make its Hulu debut on January 16th.

  • After the film’s co-star Kieran Culkin took home a Golden Globes win last night, Searchlight Pictures have revealed when A Real Pain will be coming to Hulu.
  • With its distinct style of storytelling and thought-provoking emotional journey about complex relationships, A Real Pain will make its streaming debut January 16th on Hulu.
  • In addition to Culkin’s win, the film received 3 other Golden Globes nominations in Best Picture, Best Actor for Jesse Eisenberg and Best Screenplay.
  • Additionally, the film won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at last year’s Sundance Film Festival and was named one of AFI’s Top 10 Movies of 2024.
  • Eisenberg (The Social Network) stars in A Real Pain alongside Culkin (Succession) as mismatched cousins David and Benji. They reunite for a tour of Poland to honor their grandmother, but older tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family’s history.
  • Also starring in A Real Pain are:
    • Jennifer Grey (Ferris Bueller's Day Off)
    • Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
    • Kurt Egyiawan (Beasts of No Nation)
    • Liza Sadovy (A Small Light)
    • Daniel Oreskes (Only Murders in the Building)
  • In addition to starring in A Real Pain, the film is also directed by Eisenberg.
  • Check out Alex’s review of A Real Pain from a screening during Sundance.

