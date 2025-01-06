Hulu Streaming Debut Date Announced for Searchlight Pictures’ “A Real Pain”

“A Real Pain” will come to Hulu on Thursday, January 16th.

Searchlight Pictures’ Golden Globe winning film, A Real Pain, is set to make its Hulu debut on January 16th.

What’s Happening:

After the film's co-star Kieran Culkin took home a Golden Globes win last night A Real Pain will be coming to Hulu.

With its distinct style of storytelling and thought-provoking emotional journey about complex relationships, A Real Pain will make its streaming debut January 16th on Hulu.

In addition to Culkin's win, the film received 3 other Golden Globes nominations in Best Picture, Best Actor for Jesse Eisenberg and Best Screenplay.

Additionally, the film won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at last year’s Sundance Film Festival and was named one of AFI’s Top 10 Movies of 2024.

Eisenberg (The Social Network) stars in A Real Pain alongside Culkin (Succession) as mismatched cousins David and Benji. They reunite for a tour of Poland to honor their grandmother, but older tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family's history.

Also starring in A Real Pain are: Jennifer Grey (Ferris Bueller's Day Off), Will Sharpe (The White Lotus), Kurt Egyiawan (Beasts of No Nation), Liza Sadovy (A Small Light), Daniel Oreskes (Only Murders in the Building)

In addition to starring in A Real Pain, the film is also directed by Eisenberg.

, the film is also directed by Eisenberg. Check out Alex’s review A Real Pain from a screening during Sundance.

