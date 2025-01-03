Heidi Klum Set to Return to “Project Runway” as Series Moves from Bravo to Freeform

The series is set to return to Freeform, Disney+ and Hulu in 2025.

As Project Runway makes the jump from Bravo to Freeform, longtime host Heidi Klum is set to return to the series.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Project Runway between 2004-2017, will be returning to the unscripted series as it moves to Freeform.

between 2004-2017, will be returning to the unscripted series as it moves to Freeform. Klum was the show’s original host, alongside mentor and eventual co-host Tim Gunn.

They both left the series following the 2017 season, with Klum saying at the time: “After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway , a show that I was honored to host and help create. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers.”

Back in October Hulu Disney+

Project Runway originally debuted back in 2004, breaking new ground and helping to revolutionize the reality competition genre. Since then, Project Runway has aired in more than 125 countries, and launched the careers of prolific designers, including Christian Siriano, Austin Scarlett, Leanne Marshall, Irina Shabayeva, Michael Costello and Bishme Cromartie, among many others.

originally debuted back in 2004, breaking new ground and helping to revolutionize the reality competition genre. Since then, has aired in more than 125 countries, and launched the careers of prolific designers, including Christian Siriano, Austin Scarlett, Leanne Marshall, Irina Shabayeva, Michael Costello and Bishme Cromartie, among many others. Returning for the Freeform incarnation of Project Runway are producers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz from Alfred Street Industries.

More Disney TV News: