Season 3 of “Will Trent” Brings the Action and Drama Back to ABC

The official trailer for season 3 of “Will Trent” has debuted ahead of its two-part season premiere on Tuesday, January 7th.
The action and drama returns for the third season of Will Trent, set for a two-part season premiere next week on ABC.

What’s Happening:

  • The season 2 finale of Will Trent saw the heartbreaking break-up of Will and Angie, and their story will continue in season 3 – for which the official trailer was just released.
  • Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling Will Trent series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
  • Will Trent stars:
    • Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent
    • Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski
    • Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell
    • Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood
    • Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner
    • Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba
  • Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum and Ramón’ Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.
  • The third season of Will Trent, which will consist of 18 episodes, premieres Tuesday, January 7th at 8/7c on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

