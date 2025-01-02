Season 3 of “Will Trent” Brings the Action and Drama Back to ABC

The action and drama returns for the third season of Will Trent, set for a two-part season premiere next week on ABC.
What’s Happening:
- The season 2 finale of Will Trent saw the heartbreaking break-up of Will and Angie, and their story will continue in season 3 – for which the official trailer was just released.
- Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling Will Trent series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
- Will Trent stars:
- Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent
- Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski
- Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell
- Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood
- Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner
- Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba
- Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum and Ramón’ Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.
- The third season of Will Trent, which will consist of 18 episodes, premieres Tuesday, January 7th at 8/7c on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
More ABC News:
- Kick Off 2025 with Debut of Reimagined ABC Series “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”
- “20/20″ to Unveils Findings from Seven-Year Investigation into Blaze Bernstein’s 2018 Murder in “The Last Text” 2-Hour Special
- “Abbott Elementary”/”It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Crossover Event Trailer Released
- Veteran ABC News Anchor Aaron Brown Passes Away at 76
- ABC Debuts Official Trailer for New Tim Allen Sitcom “Shifting Gears”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now