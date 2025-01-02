Season 3 of “Will Trent” Brings the Action and Drama Back to ABC

The official trailer for season 3 of “Will Trent” has debuted ahead of its two-part season premiere on Tuesday, January 7th.

The action and drama returns for the third season of Will Trent, set for a two-part season premiere next week on ABC.

What’s Happening:

The season 2 finale Will Trent saw the heartbreaking break-up of Will and Angie, and their story will continue in season 3 – for which the official trailer was just released.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling Will Trent series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Will Trent stars: Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba

stars: Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum and Ramón’ Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

The third season of Will Trent, which will consist of 18 episodes, premieres Tuesday, January 7th at 8/7c on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

