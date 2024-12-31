“Abbott Elementary”/”It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Crossover Event Trailer Released

Fans can now get a first look at the Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover event with a new trailer from the upcoming special episode.

What’s Happening:

Abbott Elementary returns from its midseason break on Wednesday, January 8th, with the highly anticipated crossover event featuring characters from FX It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia .

returns from its midseason break on Wednesday, January 8th, with the highly anticipated crossover event featuring characters from . The crossover event is titled “Volunteers.” When the Philadelphia School District sends volunteers to each school, the group that shows up at Abbott is “the gang,” aka the proprietors of Paddy’s Pub.

A trailer was just released, which offers fans of both shows a taste of what’s to come. From Frank and Mr. Johnson hurling trashy insults at one another to confused tension between Ava and Mac, worlds are about to collide in a hilarious way.

The special finds Frank (Danny DeVito), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenny), Charlie (Charlie Day), and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) stepping out of their decidedly un-family-friendly atmosphere into the world of ABC

As previously reported It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will also feature an Abbott Elementary crossover, with the events of “Volunteers” expected to continue in that episode. FX hasn’t yet announced a premiere date for the upcoming season.

Abbott Elementary helped give ABC the top 3 shows for adults 18-49 in cross-platform rankings, alongside the new hit High Potential starring Kaitlin Olson and 9-1-1.

Don't miss the Abbott Elementary/It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode "Volunteers," premiering Wednesday, January 8th, at 8:30 pm on ABC following the premiere of the new sitcom Shifting Gears starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings. The episode will be available to stream on Hulu beginning January 9th, and will have a primetime rerun on Friday, January 10th, at 8:30 pm on ABC.