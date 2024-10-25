More Details Revealed for the Upcoming “Abbott Elementary” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Crossover

The two shows will be crossing paths more than initially announced.
Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s much anticipated crossover episode will be bigger than originally announced.

  • New details have been revealed for the Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode.
  • While initially announced as just the Sunny cast appearing on AbbottVariety reports that the teachers from Abbott will also appear on Sunny, visiting Paddy’s Pub.
  • Sunny’s cast will first appear on Abbott this season on ABC, with production just beginning on Sunny’s record 17th season and 2025 return.

