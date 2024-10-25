ABC Audio’s “Radioactive: The Karen Silkwood Mystery” to Premiere Next Month

The new podcast is hosted by veteran investigators Mike Boettcher and Bob Sands.

Decades after her tragic death, the new program will explore whether the whistleblower was murdered for what she knew.

ABC Radioactive: The Karen Silkwood Mystery will release on November 12th.

50 years after her death, the new four-episode podcast will explore the story of the whistleblower, who died in a fatal crash on her way to meet a reporter with The New York Times

The 28-year-old plutonium plant worker had secretly been collecting documents from her Oklahoma-based job.

The deep dive into Silkwood’s story, made famous by the movie Silkwood , will be hosted by Mike Boettcher and Bob Sands.

Radioactive will feature never-before-heard audio tapes recorded by investigators, interviews with Karen's son and sisters, and appearances by Steve Wodka, an employee of Karen's union who sent her on her mission, and David Burnham, the NYT reporter Karen was set to mee the night she died.

Boettcher and Sands covered the Silkwood case back in 1974 and have spent years trying to find out what really happened to Karen the night she died.

Laura Mayer, Executive Producer of Podcast Programming at ABC Audio shared “Karen Silkwood’s story remains one of the most haunting mysteries in American history. With new revelations and key interviews, we hope to provide fresh insight into this decades-old case and its lasting impact.”

The first episode of Radioactive: The Karen Silkwood Mystery premieres on November 12th additional episodes arriving on November 19th, December 3rd, and December 10th. The podcast will be available on all major podcast platforms.

The podcast will be available on all major podcast platforms. Silkwood, starring Meryl Streep, Cher and Kurt Russell, is available to stream on Hulu

