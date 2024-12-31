Veteran ABC News Anchor Aaron Brown Passes Away at 76

The anchor was known for his award winning coverage on September 11th, 2001.

Known for his coverage of the events of September 11th, 2001, veteran ABC news anchor Aaron Brown has passed away at the age of 76, on Sunday, December 29th, his wife confirmed.

Brown’s live reporting from the top of the CNN building in Manhattan went on to earn him the Edward R. Murrow Award.

After working in local broadcast news in Seattle for 15 years, Brown's leap into national broadcasting began in New York City when he was hired as the founding anchor for ABC's World News Now. Throughout his time with ABC News, Brown worked as a reporter for World News Tonight with Peter Jennings, as well as Nightline.

Brown also served as an anchor for World News Tonight Saturday and Good Morning America Sunday.

It was June of 2001 when Brown left ABC News for CNN, where his first day on-air just happened to be on September 11th of that year.

Of Brown, former Producer Molly Levinson shared with ABC News, "Aaron was a quintessential newsman to his core, so many people around the world remember his unflinching coverage on September 11, 2001, and in many ways the events that followed…On air he gave simple, understandable — even elegant — analysis and reporting. Behind the scenes as a boss and a mentor, he accepted nothing less than excellence, and he gave nothing less than endless loyalty in return. There's no one like him and he will be deeply missed.