Kick Off 2025 with Debut of Reimagined ABC Series “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”

With the new year comes the return of the favorite home makeover show to ABC, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, on January 2nd, 2025. The original was known for its heartwarming stories and rapid home building, and this remains true for the series revival, in which homes are carefully brought to life with haste and gusto by Taylor Morrison homebuilders.

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, co-founders of the global lifestyle brand, The Home Edit take the reins of the newly returned series, a perfect choice since they are the duo that helped make the country fall in love with getting organized.

Shearer and Teplin are recognized authors of three New York Times’ bestselling books, creators of globally distributed home and organizational product lines, and have professional organizing services branches in cities throughout the country. Their unique blend of form and function has resonated with millions as they’ve built a social following of more than 9 million fans through a social-first content studio.

Alongside designers Wendell Holland (who fans might recognize from a season of Survivor) and Arianne Bellizaire, Shearer and Teplin will use their organizational expertise to thoughtfully design and specifically tailor each home.

As already mentioned, this reimagining will showcase those trademark heartwarming and tear-jerking stories that move audiences and viewers at home and inspire each episode’s volunteers and designers to create mind-blowing builds for deserving families.

Along with the hosts and designers, a team of builders and contractors from home builder Taylor Morrison are on hand and will expertly reconfigure the home based on the family’s lifestyle and needs. In the premiere episode of the series, viewers will meet the Warrens, who are led by a recent widow and still feeling the weight of the passing of their patriarch, as they are given a fresh start in Texas. Keep those tissues handy.

Each subsequent episode of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, will follow Shearer and Teplin as they meet a deserving family in need of a new home. Using their organizing expertise and unique aesthetic, the duo will work with each family to evaluate and edit every single item they own, ultimately transforming not only their home but the way they live. And yes, you will hear the phrase, “Move That Bus!”

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition arrives on January 2nd at 8:00 PM EST on ABC, with streaming available next day on Hulu.