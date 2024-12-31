“20/20” to Unveils Findings from Seven-Year Investigation into Blaze Bernstein’s 2018 Murder in “The Last Text” 2-Hour Special

ABC News will report on the seven-yearlong investigation into the murder of 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein in the 20/20 primetime special “The Last Text.”

What’s Happening:

ABC News’ 20/20 special “The Last Text” will premiere on Friday, January 3rd, at 9:01 pm on ABC

On January 2nd, 2018, a University of Pennsylvania pre-med student, Blaze Bernstein, was enjoying winter break at his home in California when he went missing.

Found dead a week later, investigators soon discovered that a meeting with a former high school classmate resulted in Blaze’s murder.

ABC News Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman will report on seven years of investigation details in the 20/20 special.

20/20 sits down exclusively with Bernstein's sister, Beaue, who uncovered evidence, including her brother's social media correspondence and text messages, which led police to the killer.

sits down exclusively with Bernstein’s sister, Beaue, who uncovered evidence, including her brother’s social media correspondence and text messages, which led police to the killer. Additional interviews include Capt. Jack Anderson and Sgt. Dylan Jantzen of the Orange County Sheriff’s department and ABC News legal contributor Matt Murphy, who sits down with Blaze’s mother and father, Jeanne Pepper Bernstein and Gideon Bernstein.

The 20/20 report also features police interrogation interviews with Samuel Woodward, Blaze Bernstein’s killer.

The two-hour 20/20 events air Fridays from 9:01-11:00 p.m. EST on ABC and are available to stream on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu

“20/20: The Last Text” Description:

When Blaze mysteriously vanishes while home on winter break, his family is frantic. With help from Blaze’s sister, the Bernsteins uncover Snapchat messages Blaze exchanged before his meeting with former classmate Samuel Woodward, and police begin their investigation.

Woodward was affiliated with an anti-gay, neo-Nazi group, and prosecutors say he lured Bernstein, who was gay and Jewish, to a park and stabbed him to death in an act of hatred.

Bernstein’s body was eventually discovered with over 20 stab wounds, buried in a shallow grave. DNA from the crime scene linked Woodward to the murder.

Charged with murder and a hate crime, Woodward is eventually convicted of all charges and sentenced to life in prison without parole.