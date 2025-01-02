Lucasfilm Reveals Even More Easter Eggs Hidden in the “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Stop-Motion Mama Crab Creature

Some familiar droids are among the junk Tet'niss has collected on her shell.

Today via the official Star Wars social media feeds, Lucasfilm revealed even more Easter Eggs hidden within the design of the stop-motion “Mama Crab” puppet in the latest episode of its live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, entitled “Zero Friends Again.”

What’s happening:

A new video shared to the official Star Wars Instagram account highlights a few additional Easter Eggs built into the design of the Mama Crab stop-motion creature from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 6 – “Zero Friends Again.”

episode 6 – “Zero Friends Again.” The first in-joke that fans might notice is that the Mama Crab was given the name Tet’niss, an obvious reference to the fact that its shell is covered in rusted metal junk that could conceivably give you lockjaw (AKA the bacterial infection Tetanus) if you touched it.

Hidden among the junk on the stop-motion puppet are tiny representations of the famous Star Wars droids R2-D2, C-3PO, and K-2SO (from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the upcoming second season of Andor). The caption of the video also implies that Han Solo’s ship the Millennium Falcon is somewhere among the clutter as well.



What they’re saying:

Mark Dubeau, Art Director & Fabrication Supervisor, Tippett Studio: “The way that we approached the design process on Tet’niss, the Mama Crab [was production designer Doug Chiang] basically said to me, ‘Okay, it’s a giant crab monster; it puts stuff on its back.’ I really wanted to make sure that when we were putting the junk on it, it wasn’t just random stuff. I actually tried to use as many little bits from model kits that were used on the original films.”

The first six episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are now available to stream exclusively via Disney+.