First Look at Season 4 of Hulu’s Original Series “Shoresy”

Life after hockey continues with the fourth season of Hulu’s Shoresy, which returns on Wednesday, February 26th with all six new episodes.
What’s Happening:
- Created by and starring Jared Keeso, Shoresy explores life after hockey, and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs contend with the distractions of summer in Sudbury.
- Cast members returning alongside Keeso include:
- Tasya Teles (The 100) as Nat
- Blair Lamora (Paranormal Nightshift) as Ziigwan
- Keilani Rose (Flimsy) as Miigwan
- From, Montréal, QC, rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby stars as Dolo
- Former NHL player, author, and actor Terry Ryan stars as Hitch
- Ryan McDonell (The Crossing) stars as Michaels
- Former Kahnawake Condor and MMA fighter Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen returns as Goody
- Legendary all-time tough guy Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, former Carolina Hurricanes centre Brandon Nolan, and three-time Stanley Cup winner Jordan Nolan star as Jim, Jim, and Jim, respectively.
- North Bay’s Bourke Cazabon stars as Cory, Listowel’s Keegan Long as Liam, Maclean Fish as Jory, and Camille Sullivan as Laura Mohr.
- Guest stars appearing in Shoresy Season 4 include:
- TSN hockey reporter Kenzie Lalonde
- TSN reporter and Olympic gold medalist Tessa Bonhomme
- Meghan Chayka, co-founder of Stathletes
- Former NHLers Doug Gilmour, Marty McSorley, and Sean Avery
- Kim Cloutier (Letterkenny)
- Michala Brasseur (The Handmaid's Tale)
- Celeste Ziegler (Upload)
- Amélie McGarrell (Coeur Vintage)
- Eliana Jones (Heartland)
- Vanessa Matsui (Letterkenny)
- Maxim Roy (19-2)
- Other newcomers include Isaac Kragten (Odd Squad), Eric Fleising (Burden), Sudbury native Xander Roy, and Sudbury Wolves forward Chase Coughlan.
- Season 4 of Shoresy premieres on Wednesday, February 26th with all six new episodes, exclusively on Hulu. Seasons 1-3 are now streaming.
- Additionally, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the show has been renewed for a fifth season.
