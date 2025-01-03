First Look at Season 4 of Hulu’s Original Series “Shoresy”

Six all-new episodes will arrive on Hulu on on Wednesday, February 26th.
Life after hockey continues with the fourth season of Hulu’s Shoresy, which returns on Wednesday, February 26th with all six new episodes.

What’s Happening:

  • Created by and starring Jared Keeso, Shoresy explores life after hockey, and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs contend with the distractions of summer in Sudbury.
  • Cast members returning alongside Keeso include:
    • Tasya Teles (The 100) as Nat
    • Blair Lamora (Paranormal Nightshift) as Ziigwan
    • Keilani Rose (Flimsy) as Miigwan
    • From, Montréal, QC, rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby stars as Dolo
    • Former NHL player, author, and actor Terry Ryan stars as Hitch
    • Ryan McDonell (The Crossing) stars as Michaels
    • Former Kahnawake Condor and MMA fighter Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen returns as Goody
  • Legendary all-time tough guy Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, former Carolina Hurricanes centre Brandon Nolan, and three-time Stanley Cup winner Jordan Nolan star as Jim, Jim, and Jim, respectively.
  • North Bay’s Bourke Cazabon stars as Cory, Listowel’s Keegan Long as Liam, Maclean Fish as Jory, and Camille Sullivan as Laura Mohr.
  • Guest stars appearing in Shoresy Season 4 include:
    • TSN hockey reporter Kenzie Lalonde
    • TSN reporter and Olympic gold medalist Tessa Bonhomme
    • Meghan Chayka, co-founder of Stathletes
    • Former NHLers Doug Gilmour, Marty McSorley, and Sean Avery
    • Kim Cloutier (Letterkenny)
    • Michala Brasseur (The Handmaid's Tale)
    • Celeste Ziegler (Upload)
    • Amélie McGarrell (Coeur Vintage)
    • Eliana Jones (Heartland)
    • Vanessa Matsui (Letterkenny)
    • Maxim Roy (19-2)
  • Other newcomers include Isaac Kragten (Odd Squad), Eric Fleising (Burden), Sudbury native Xander Roy, and Sudbury Wolves forward Chase Coughlan.
  • Season 4 of Shoresy premieres on Wednesday, February 26th with all six new episodes, exclusively on Hulu. Seasons 1-3 are now streaming.
  • Additionally, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the show has been renewed for a fifth season.
