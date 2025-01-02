ABC Debuts Official Trailer for Season 7 of “The Rookie”

ABC has released the official trailer for season 7 of their hit series, The Rookie, which returns to TV screens next week.
What’s Happening:
- John Nolan, once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior.
- Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous escaped prisoners who have very personal vendettas.
- The Rookie stars:
- Nathan Fillion as John Nolan
- Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper
- Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez
- Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey
- Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen
- Eric Winter as Tim Bradford
- Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune
- Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers
- Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez
- The series was created by and executive produced by Alexi Hawley. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Brynn Malone are executive producers on the series.
- Season 7 of The Rookie premieres Tuesday, January 7th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
More ABC News:
- Season 3 of “Will Trent” Brings the Action and Drama Back to ABC
- Kick Off 2025 with Debut of Reimagined ABC Series “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”
- “20/20″ to Unveils Findings from Seven-Year Investigation into Blaze Bernstein’s 2018 Murder in “The Last Text” 2-Hour Special
- “Abbott Elementary”/”It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Crossover Event Trailer Released
- ABC Debuts Official Trailer for New Tim Allen Sitcom “Shifting Gears”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now