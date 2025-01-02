ABC Debuts Official Trailer for Season 7 of “The Rookie”

The official trailer for season 7 of “The Rookie” has debuted ahead of its premiere on Tuesday, January 7th.

ABC has released the official trailer for season 7 of their hit series, The Rookie, which returns to TV screens next week.

What’s Happening:

John Nolan, once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior.

Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous escaped prisoners who have very personal vendettas.

The Rookie stars: Nathan Fillion as John Nolan Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen Eric Winter as Tim Bradford Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez

stars: The series was created by and executive produced by Alexi Hawley. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Brynn Malone are executive producers on the series.

Season 7 of The Rookie premieres Tuesday, January 7th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

