Premiere Date for Upcoming Carrie Underwood Hulu Special Revealed During NYE Festivities

While we all counted down to midnight, those who were paying attention to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve might have caught the release date for Carrie Underwood’s upcoming Hulu special.

Those counting down to 2025 with the help of the classic Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC

As performer Carrie Underwood took the stage and was interviewed by host Ryan Seacrest, a lower third revealed that her special, Carrie Underwood: Reflection will be arriving on Hulu on January 24th, 2025.

Carrie Underwood: Reflection will give audiences a front-row seat at the larger-than-life show Underwood has performed during her three-year plus run at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The Hulu-exclusive special will capture the one-of-a-kind production which was conceived by Underwood specifically for Las Vegas to celebrate highlights of her career.

Interestingly, this Hulu special will now debut ahead of the conclusion of the Vegas show, which is set to come to a close on April 12th, 2025, and features Underwood’s hits from almost 20 years as a global superstar.

Entertainment is taken to new heights during the Vegas show, with a show-stopping elevating waterfall feature and a high-energy production that combines the spirit of Nashville and spectacle of Las Vegas.

This is not the only way you’ll be able to see Carrie Underwood on your screens though, as she has also been tapped to serve as a judge American Idol, in the upcoming season.