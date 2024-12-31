Sixth Season of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” to Premiere in February

The fan-favorite family is set to return in February with the sixth season premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

What’s Happening:

The ladies are back when the hit series, The Kardashians , returns to Hulu on February 6th with their sixth season on the platform.

New episodes will be arriving on Thursdays, and you can catch up with the first five seasons of the series now available to stream on Hulu.

In the sixth season, the Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures. With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as moms and business women, overcoming obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives.

Season 5 of The Kardashians premiered May 23rd and secured 3.9M views globally in its first four days across Hulu, Disney+ and Star+.

premiered May 23rd and secured 3.9M views globally in its first four days across Hulu, While the upcoming season is technically the sixth season, the Kardashian/Jenner family will actually be entering their 26thh season of reality TV. The Kardashian-Jenners launched their Hulu reality series in 2022, but they had previously starred in E’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021.