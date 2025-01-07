“Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke” Set to Debut in February on Hulu

It features unique perspectives from friends and neighbors, along with over a thousand hours of unseen footage from their YouTube channel.

Mom blogger Ruby Franke, who received a prison sentence of several years for child abuse, will be the topic of a new three-part docuseries at Hulu.

What’s Happening:

Ruby Franke, a well-known mom blogger on YouTube with millions of followers received a prison sentence of several years for child abuse and will now be featured in a three-part docuseries on Hulu.

Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke will debut on February 27th and is produced by Passion Pictures.

will debut on February 27th and is produced by Passion Pictures. In February, Franke was sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison, with the possibility of up to 60 years, for child abuse.

She appeared in court with her former business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, who received a comparable sentence. The Utah prosecutor described the living conditions of two of Franke's children, aged nine and eleven at the time, as resembling a "concentration camp."

The arrests of the women occurred in August 2023, following an incident where Franke's malnourished 12-year-old son escaped from a window at Hildebrandt's residence in Ivins, Utah, and sought help from a neighbor for food and water.

The Frankes' YouTube channel consistently showcased their joyful family life, achieving 2.5 million subscribers.

However, as underlying issues came to light, the family sought help from counselor Hildebrandt, only to find themselves in a difficult situation.

This series marks the first chance for Shari and Chad, the eldest adult children of the Franke family, along with Kevin, Ruby's husband, to share their story in depth on screen.

It will also feature unique perspectives from their friends and neighbors, along with over a thousand hours of never-before-seen footage from their YouTube channel.

