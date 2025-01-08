A New Trailer for “Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light” Jumps on Epic Trailer Trend and Builds Anticipation for New Special

Disney Channel dropped a new epic-style trailer for the second of two Kiff standalone specials that is building anticipation as we get closer to “Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light” later this month.
- Disney Channel has released a second trailer in advance of the new standalone Kiff special, “Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light” – a clear parody of the classic Lord of the Rings.
- The new trailer uses the more contemporary “epic movie” trailer trope with quick glimpses of the characters backed by an ethereal version of a familiar song.
- In this instance, that song is “Kids With A Calling” which devotees of the series will remember as the tune from the early episode, “Brunch DJ.”
- We see more characters than we did in the initial trailer, including Glarbin, the Wall of Goat, and even closer looks at Principal Secretary in the Gandalf-esque role.
- We even get a closer look at the ring light itself, which has writing on it – though this time, it’s a bunch of internet phrases like “LOL” or “ROFL”
- Check out the new trailer below, and catch “Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light” when it arrives on January 21st.
- The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains of Table Town, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprising two 11-minute stories, includes a new original song.
- The series has quite the following, with repeat viewers on streaming like Disney+ and the DisneyNOW website. The demand was so high that there are two standalone specials between the conclusion of season one and the debut of season two that were ordered to satiate the Kiff fans. These are both the Halloween special, “The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House” and the upcoming “Lore of the Ring Light.”
- Kiff has also been nominated for two Emmys at the upcoming 2025 Children’s and Family Emmy awards, one for Outstanding Children’s or Young Teen animated series, and another for Outstanding Original Song for a Children's or Young Teen Program with "Things."
- “Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light” will debut on Disney Channel on January 21st.
