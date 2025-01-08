A New Trailer for “Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light” Jumps on Epic Trailer Trend and Builds Anticipation for New Special

That's the DJ 1130 song, but I do not see DJ 1130!!

Disney Channel dropped a new epic-style trailer for the second of two Kiff standalone specials that is building anticipation as we get closer to “Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light” later this month.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel has released a second trailer in advance of the new standalone Kiff special, "Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light" – a clear parody of the classic Lord of the Rings.

The new trailer uses the more contemporary "epic movie" trailer trope with quick glimpses of the characters backed by an ethereal version of a familiar song.

In this instance, that song is “Kids With A Calling” which devotees of the series will remember as the tune from the early episode, “Brunch DJ.”

We see more characters than we did in the initial trailer

We even get a closer look at the ring light itself, which has writing on it – though this time, it’s a bunch of internet phrases like “LOL” or “ROFL”

Check out the new trailer below, and catch “Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light” when it arrives on January 21st.

The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains of Table Town, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life

