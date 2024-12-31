“Kiff” Takes on “Lord of the Rings” In New Trailer for Upcoming Standalone Special

I feel like most of the characters in LOTR have more than one syllable in their name - so the theme song might prove quite challenging.

The second of two specials will see Kiff take on Lord of the Rings in what promises to be a fun standalone adventure that is arriving on Disney Channel later in January.

What’s Happening:

We’ve already seen one of the promised two standalone Kiff specials ahead of the second season debut, and now we have a trailer for the second!

The special episode is set to be a parody of Lord of the Rings, featuring the Kiff ensemble, titled "Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light."

Based on the trailer, there is a legendary ring light that will be sought after by much of the cast, including those seeking fame (cough Helen cough) or destined to be an influencer (cough Terry cough).

Principal Secretary seems to be taking on the Gandalf-esque role, with Kiff herself taking the role of a Hobbit – maybe one good, maybe one bad…

Take a look at the trailer below!

The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains of Table Town, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprising two 11-minute stories, includes a new original song.

The series has quite the following, with repeat viewers on streaming like Disney+ and the DisneyNOW website. The demand was so high that there are two standalone specials between the conclusion of season one and the debut of season two that were ordered to satiate the Kiff fans. These are both the Halloween special, "The Haunting of Miss McGravy's House"

Kiff has also been nominated

"Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light" will debut on Disney Channel on January 21st.