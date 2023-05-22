“Thor” and “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Actor Ray Stevenson Passes Away at Age 58, Also Played Marvel’s The Punisher

Irish actor Ray Stevenson, best known for his roles as Porthos in 2011’s The Three Musketeers and as Volstagg in Marvel Studios’ Thor and Thor: The Dark World, has passed away at age 58.

Stevenson had already filmed his role in Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka series (set to premiere in August) and was present at Star Wars Celebration Europe in London last month in promotion of the show. He also played the title character in Lionsgate’s Punisher: War Zone in 2008, making him one of the few actors who have portrayed multiple Marvel Comics characters through the years.

Actor Ray Stevenson has passed away at age 58. He was best known for his roles in The Three Musketeers, the Thor movies, Kill the Irishman, and Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant.

Stevenson also plays the mysterious red lightsaber-wielding character named Baylan Skoll in the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka series from Lucasfilm, which arrives on Disney+ in August.

series from Lucasfilm, which arrives on Disney+ in August. Additional roles for Ray Stevenson have included Dagonet in King Arthur, Titus Pullo in HBO’s Rome series, Frank Castle in Punisher: War Zone, and the voice of Gar Saxon in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

