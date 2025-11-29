Meet Aquakind: Inside the Making of "The War Between the Land and the Sea"
A new featurette goes behind-the-scenes of the new "Doctor Who" spinoff.
As we get closer to the UK debut of The War Between the Land and the Sea – a new spinoff from the world of Doctor Who – we're getting a new behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show.
What's Happening:
- The War Between the Land and the Sea will make its Disney+ debut in 2026, which will be after its December 2025 release on the BBC.
- The five-part series will showcase how the world reacts when a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity and triggering an international crisis.
- In the new behind-the-scenes featurette, we learn a bit about what went into creating this battle between humans and Aquakind.
- Series star Russell Tovey (Barclay) notes how writers Russell T Davies and Pete McTighe have pulled in plot points from the real world, such as the the current climate: both political rhetoric and the state of the planet.
- Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart) further notes that Aquakind's lives and worlds are threatened by what mankind has been doing to the planet.
- The short video also offers a look at filming, both in the real world and some of the impressive sets.
- Also featured in the video are Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Salt), Ruth Madeley (Shirley Bingham), Colin MacFarlane (General Austin Pierce), and Francesca Corney (Sergeant Hana Chakri).
- The War Between the Land and the Sea is created by Doctor Who Showrunner and Executive Producer Russell T Davies, who has written the series with Pete McTighe.
- The series is directed by Dylan Holmes Williams, with Lorne Balfe serving as the show’s composer.
- A new trailer for the spinoff series was recently released, alongside news that the show's soundtrack will be released two days before its UK premiere.
More Disney TV News:
- Just after the debut of the newest Prep & Landing special on Disney Channel and Disney+, you can catch the first five minutes now on YouTube ahead of its ABC and Freeform debut.
- The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular viewers will be treated to a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Taylor Swift concert film on Disney+, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (The Final Show).
- The Nader Sisters are coming back for another bite of the Big Apple, as Love Thy Nader returns for its second season in 2026 on Hulu and Freeform.
- Dancing with the Stars wrapped up a stellar season full of records with impressive numbers for its supersized three-hour finale.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now