Meet Aquakind: Inside the Making of "The War Between the Land and the Sea"

A new featurette goes behind-the-scenes of the new "Doctor Who" spinoff.

As we get closer to the UK debut of The War Between the Land and the Sea – a new spinoff from the world of Doctor Who – we're getting a new behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show.

What's Happening:

  • The War Between the Land and the Sea will make its Disney+ debut in 2026, which will be after its December 2025 release on the BBC.
  • The five-part series will showcase how the world reacts when a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity and triggering an international crisis.
  • In the new behind-the-scenes featurette, we learn a bit about what went into creating this battle between humans and Aquakind.
  • Series star Russell Tovey (Barclay) notes how writers Russell T Davies and Pete McTighe have pulled in plot points from the real world, such as the the current climate: both political rhetoric and the state of the planet.
  • Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart) further notes that Aquakind's lives and worlds are threatened by what mankind has been doing to the planet.
  • The short video also offers a look at filming, both in the real world and some of the impressive sets.
  • Also featured in the video are Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Salt), Ruth Madeley (Shirley Bingham), Colin MacFarlane (General Austin Pierce), and Francesca Corney (Sergeant Hana Chakri).

  • The War Between the Land and the Sea is created by Doctor Who Showrunner and Executive Producer Russell T Davies, who has written the series with Pete McTighe.
  • The series is directed by Dylan Holmes Williams, with Lorne Balfe serving as the show’s composer.
  • A new trailer for the spinoff series was recently released, alongside news that the show's soundtrack will be released two days before its UK premiere.

More Disney TV News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now