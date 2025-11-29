Meet Aquakind: Inside the Making of "The War Between the Land and the Sea"

A new featurette goes behind-the-scenes of the new "Doctor Who" spinoff.

As we get closer to the UK debut of The War Between the Land and the Sea – a new spinoff from the world of Doctor Who – we're getting a new behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show.

The War Between the Land and the Sea will make its Disney+ debut in 2026, which will be after its December 2025 release on the BBC.

The five-part series will showcase how the world reacts when a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity and triggering an international crisis.

In the new behind-the-scenes featurette, we learn a bit about what went into creating this battle between humans and Aquakind.

Series star Russell Tovey (Barclay) notes how writers Russell T Davies and Pete McTighe have pulled in plot points from the real world, such as the the current climate: both political rhetoric and the state of the planet.

Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart) further notes that Aquakind's lives and worlds are threatened by what mankind has been doing to the planet.

The short video also offers a look at filming, both in the real world and some of the impressive sets.

Also featured in the video are Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Salt), Ruth Madeley (Shirley Bingham), Colin MacFarlane (General Austin Pierce), and Francesca Corney (Sergeant Hana Chakri).

The War Between the Land and the Sea is created by Doctor Who Showrunner and Executive Producer Russell T Davies, who has written the series with Pete McTighe.

The series is directed by Dylan Holmes Williams, with Lorne Balfe serving as the show’s composer.

A new trailer for the spinoff series was recently released, alongside news that the show's soundtrack will be released two days before its UK premiere.

