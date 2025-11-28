Lorne Balfe's Score for "The War Between the Land and the Sea" Surfaces Ahead of Series Launch
"Doctor Who" fans can already listen to "Barclay's Theme" from the upcoming spinoff series.
The original soundtrack for The War Between the Land and the Sea is set to be released two days before the Doctor Who spinoff even airs its first episode!
What's Happening:
- The War Between the Land and the Sea will make its Disney+ debut in 2026, which will be after its December 2025 release on the BBC.
- The five-part series will showcase how the world reacts when a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity and triggering an international crisis.
- After revealing a new trailer yesterday, we're now getting a first listen to the original soundtrack for the Doctor Who spinoff series, composed by Lorne Balfe.
- Balfe is quite the prolific get for the series, as he has provided scores for a number of recent Hollywood hits, such as Black Widow, Top Gun: Maverick, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and The Naked Gun.
- The full Original Soundtrack for The War Between the Land and the Sea will be available to stream beginning Friday, December 5th – two days before the first two episodes air on the BBC in the UK.
- However, to whet your appetite, "Barclay's Theme" – for the character played by Russell Tovey – is now available to stream on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. You can also listen to it on YouTube below.
- Jemma Redgrave, Alexander Devrient and Ruth Madeley reprise their Doctor Who roles as Kate Stewart, Colonel Ibrahim and Shirley Anne Bingham, respectively.
- Other cast members include Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Colin McFarlane, Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Francesca Corney, Mei Mac and Vincent Franklin.
- The War Between the Land and the Sea is created by Doctor Who Showrunner and Executive Producer Russell T Davies, who has written the series with Pete McTighe.
- The series is directed by Dylan Holmes Williams, who recently helmed two episodes of Doctor Who.
